Petroff Amshen LLP: Attempted Identity Theft is Still a Threat-Here's What to Do Next

An attempted identity theft is more than a close call-it's a serious warning. With reports sharply rising, Petroff Amshen LLP explains how a timely Identity Theft Check and credit report review can help prevent further misuse of personal information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / A failed attempt to steal your identity may feel like a relief-but legally and financially, your information is still at risk. Whether the fraud was blocked by a lender, rejected through security protocols, or caught by a credit alert, an attempted identity theft is a sign that your personal data is already in circulation. According to Petroff Amshen LLP, the next steps matter just as much as they would in a completed attack.

What Happens After an Identity Theft Attempt?

When a fraudster tries to use your personal information-Social Security number, date of birth, or credit file-to open a new account or access credit, even if the system stops it, the breach will go on and on. In most cases, this activity surfaces through a credit monitoring alert or during a routine Identity Theft Credit Report review.

But here's the key: just because the attempt failed doesn't mean the risk is over. On the contrary, it's often a sign that more attempts will follow.

"An attempted identity theft is like someone trying to break into your home-and failing. You wouldn't ignore the broken lock," said Serge F. Petroff, Founding Partner of Petroff Amshen LLP. "You'd reinforce the door and take action. That's the mindset people need to have when their identity is compromised."

What You Should Do Next: Identity Theft Check and Documentation

The first step after spotting suspicious activity is conducting a full Identity Theft Check, including:

Reviewing your Identity Theft Credit Report across all three major bureaus

Looking for unfamiliar inquiries or account openings

Checking for newly added addresses or phone numbers

Documenting the attempted misuse for future reference

Attempted fraud is often a test run. Cybercriminals may try small, quick access points to see if a consumer is vulnerable before launching a full-scale attack-such as applying for loans, opening credit cards, or requesting benefits under a stolen identity.

Why Early Awareness Still Matters

Many people assume that legal action is only necessary once financial harm has occurred-but the reality is more nuanced. An attempted identity theft signals that personal information has already been compromised, and without early steps to document, monitor, and respond, a future breach may be harder to detect or control.

Consumers are encouraged to treat these warning signs seriously. That includes reviewing recent activity across all credit bureaus, contacting relevant financial institutions, and considering protective actions such as placing fraud alerts or freezing credit.

"The first sign of identity misuse shouldn't be ignored," said Mr. Petroff. "The earlier you act, the more control you keep over your credit profile and legal standing."

The Threat Is Growing-and Evolving

Attempted identity theft is not random-it's part of a larger trend that's expanding in both scale and sophistication. According to national reporting data, the number of identity theft cases has risen significantly over the past year across key categories:

Credit Card Identity Theft surged from 101,461 cases in Q1 2024 to 151,608 cases in Q1 2025, with the majority linked to unauthorized applications for new accounts.

Loan or Lease Identity Theft grew from 44,184 to 56,724 cases, including auto loans, rental fraud, and business loans.

Bank Account Identity Theft climbed from 30,388 reports to 31,080, underscoring the continued risk of unauthorized access to debit cards and ACH transfers.

These numbers confirm what many consumers already suspect: fraud attempts are not isolated-they're accelerating. And what may begin as a single failed attempt can evolve into repeated intrusions if no action is taken.

Protect Yourself by Paying Attention to the First Sign

If you detect suspicious activity or an attempted identity theft, immediate action is essential. Start by contacting the major credit agencies to review recent inquiries and confirm the accuracy of your reports. Consider placing a credit freeze or fraud alert to block unauthorized applications. If the incident escalates into a confirmed case of identity theft, Petroff Amshen LLP can provide a thorough review of your situation and guide you through the legal steps needed to restore your credit profile and protect your rights.

