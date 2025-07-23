M & S Media Inc.: Illinois Media School - Chicago Named #1 Media Trade School by USA TODAY

Illinois Media School - Chicago has earned the prestigious title of top-rated media trade school in USA TODAY's "America's Top Vocational Schools 2025" rankings under Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Illinois Media School - Chicago has earned the prestigious title of top-rated media trade school in USA TODAY's "America's Top Vocational Schools 2025" rankings under Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs. It's the only media school to make the list, a testament to our commitment to excellence in media education.

Students in Action

IMS Students

This recognition underscores the school's dedication to providing exceptional hands-on education to aspiring media professionals. The rankings, developed in partnership with Statista, evaluated schools based on key factors such as graduation rates, graduates' salaries, time to pay off net costs, social mobility, and diversity.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the top Media trade school in Chicago," said Lee Mueller, Campus Director of Illinois Media School - Chicago. "Robert Mills, Founder added, "This ranking reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, hands-on education that prepares students for successful careers in media."

Located in downtown Chicago, Illinois Media School boasts industry-relevant facilities designed to help students thrive in media production and broadcasting. From a high-definition TV production studio with Tri-Caster switching capabilities to fully equipped audio and podcasting studios, our infrastructure is built for creatives to experience hands-on learning. You'll also find video editing labs, digital content studios, and even two on-air internet radio stations. These resources provide aspiring professionals with real-world experience, setting them up for success in the fast-paced media industry.

"Nancy Rodriguez, CEO of the Beonair Network of Media Schools commented, "Our faculty and staff are dedicated to fostering a supportive learning environment where students can thrive and achieve their full potential."

The Illinois Media School is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and is approved by the Division of Private Business and Vocational Schools of the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Additionally, the school was recognized with the ACCSC School of Distinction Award for 2022-2023, further highlighting its commitment to educational excellence.

With hands-on experience in our immersive practical labs and studios and the unwavering guidance of our expert faculty, we provide an environment designed to foster skills, build confidence, and deliver real-world results. At every step, we're dedicated to helping each student turn their passion into a thriving career." shared Mueller.

For those interested in joining a community of media enthusiasts and pursuing a career in communication and broadcasting, Illinois Media School offers Federal Financial Assistance Programs for qualifying students, making these opportunities accessible to a diverse group of learners.

About Illinois Media School

Illinois Media School, located in downtown Chicago, specializes in providing hands-on education in media production and broadcasting. Accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), the school prepares students for dynamic and successful careers in media. With industry-relevant facilities and experienced faculty, Illinois Media School connects students to both practical experience and industry opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.BeOnAir.com.

Contact Information

John Girard

National Director of Marketing and Brand Management for the Beonair Network of Media Schools

jgirard@beonair.com

5189561385

SOURCE: M & S Media Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/illinois-media-school-chicago-named-%231-media-trade-school-by-usa-today-1051674