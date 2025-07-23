AdQuire Launches Intnt: A Fully-Managed Customer Acquisition Agency That Scales Like an In-House Team - Without the Overhead

Intnt gives brands a turnkey, expert-led growth solution - delivering privacy-safe, high-intent customers with the efficiency and scale of an internal team, minus the fixed costs.

RYE, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / AdQuire, a trailblazer in zero-party data acquisition and privacy-focused advertising, has unveiled Intnt - a newly formed agency services division that accelerates customer acquisition for brands with exceptional accuracy and effectiveness. Operating like a supercharged, in-house acquisition team, but without the fixed costs-Intnt gives brands a powerful, fully-managed growth engine, launch-ready to take their business to the next level.

At a time when brands are expected to do more with less, Intnt fills a critical gap. Leveraging AdQuire's 20+ years of post-transaction advertising expertise, proprietary tech stack built for acquisition marketing, and deep channel knowledge, Intnt delivers scalable acquisition campaigns that are:

Fully-Managed : Intnt manages the entire customer acquisition journey-from strategic planning to continuous optimization-allowing clients to stay focused on their core business.

Zero-Party Data Focused : Only data that's been voluntarily and explicitly shared by consumers, ensuring compliance, trust, and unrivaled targeting accuracy.

Performance-Driven : With Intnt, clients connect with real, verified consumers who have demonstrated genuine intent.

Cost-Efficient: Brands access top-tier acquisition talent and technology without the overhead cost of growing an internal team.

Ideal for Brands and Performance Marketers Alike

If you're a fast-growing CPG brand, retailer, publisher, direct-to-consumer product, or any vertical doing customer acquisition, Intnt provides a customizable, out-of-the-box solution to fuel your funnel with high-intent users.

"When we created Intnt, our mission was clear: empower our clients to grow faster and smarter," said Eric O'Neill, CEO and Co-Founder of AdQuire. "We focused on three things that matter most-performance, service, and efficiency. The result is a fully turnkey solution that brings together a success-obsessed team, leading-edge technology, and deep industry expertise. With Intnt, clients no longer need to invest in costly in-house customer acquisition teams or juggle multiple partners and platforms. And because we deliver privacy-safe, data-right outcomes at scale, under budget, and with a smile, our clients love working with us."

Built On a Proven Platform

Intnt is powered by AdQuire's industry-leading platform, seamlessly managing customer acquisition programs across an expansive network of publishers and performance marketing providers. Our solution is also compatible with your existing partners, allowing for effortless integration and centralized management-so you can engage high-intent consumers at exactly the right moment, across every touchpoint.

Employing TruFilter® validation technology, Intnt ensures every consumer action is verified and high-quality, giving clients absolute confidence in their acquisition results.

About AdQuire

AdQuire is a leading advertising technology provider specializing in post-transaction advertising, customer acquisition, and zero-party data. Since 2002, the company has delivered compliant, performance-based advertising solutions that prioritize consumer trust and marketing ROI.

