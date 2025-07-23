Mondelez International: Mondelez 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Mondelez International

We've been working for years to reduce the levels of waste from our operations. We continue to sharpen our focus on food waste, engaging in initiatives aiming to avoid it.

HIGHLIGHTS Approximately (30)% Food waste reduction in Internal manufacturing sites (vs. 2018) (1)

Approximately (47)% Food waste reduction from distribution (vs. 2018) (2)

Strategic Approach

Close to a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted. That's why we're focused on key actions across our Company-owned manufacturing sites to help reduce and eliminate food waste.

At Mondelez International we have governance procedures in place that help us identify wastage hot spots and focus on the biggest losses incurred during production in our manufacturing locations globally. This enables us to create ever-better process capabilities for reduction of waste.

We then apply proven Lean Six Sigma practices by using leading engineering and digital solutions. We continually track performance, enabling us to intervene quickly when corrective actions are needed. Within our manufacturing teams, we are working to identify opportunities and course correct our practices.

Action Plans and Progress

During last year, we focused our key waste-related sustainability initiatives on making our production lines more efficient. We tracked waste trends every month, analyzing them to identify the best opportunities for reduction across our processes and geographies.

In addition to our 2025 goal of reducing food waste in internal manufacturing by approximately 15% (compared to our 2018 baseline) and individual goals across our regions, our businesses and sites keep us focused on continued improvement in areas like waste generated, waste treated and waste to landfill. While our primary focus is on food waste, we also analyzed our waste management throughout the year to identify and act on major opportunities.

In 2024, this approach drove down food waste at our manufacturing sites by about (30)% well ahead of our 2025 goal of approximately 15%.(1) We also delivered about a (47)% reduction in food waste from distribution, progressing to meet our 2025 goal (against our 2018 baseline).(2)

For instance, during 2024 our Claremont plant in Australia achieved an outstanding performance in food waste reduction with multiple improvements in the production lines, such as optimization of the feedstock, segregation, tagging for re-work, automation of manual work and digitalization of waste-tracking generation per shift.

Thanks to these improvements the site reduced more than 1,100 tons of food waste representing approximately 46% food waste reduction against last year.

Our Vitória de Santo Antão plant in Brazil achieved over 440 metric tonnes of food waste reduction driven by multiple process optimization projects that contributed to an improvement in waste reduction.

In Brazil, our Curitiba plant implemented a circular economy project where high-sugar content waste gets upcycled for production of ethanol by third parties. This avoided approximately 840 metric tonnes of waste generation annually.

STOPPING GOOD FOOD GOING TO WASTE

In 2024, our Philadelphia brand continued partnering with the innovative Too Good To Go app to help shoppers in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland buy food right before it goes to waste. We identified an opportunity and worked together to help address the uncertainty often caused by the best-before date (BBD), printing the "Often Good After" logo on our packaging.

In Sweden, we also continued donating surplus products to Matmissionen supermarkets, which are then sold at a reduced price to economically vulnerable consumers.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

At Mondelez International, we continue our path towards food waste elimination by leveraging our business programs in food waste prevention and reduction with key collaborators.

Goals and Metrics

15% food waste reduction in internal manufacturing sites by 2025 (vs.2018)

50% food waste reduction from distribution by 2025 (vs. 2018)

2024 PROGRESS

2024 2023 2018 Total waste generated in internal manufacturing sites (metric tonnes) (1) 319,000 332,000 383,000 Total food waste generated in internal manufacturing sites (metric tonnes) (1) 196,000 207,000 278,000 Food waste reduction in Internal manufacturing sites (vs. 2018) (%) (1) (30) % (26)% ___ Food waste reduction from distribution (vs. 2018) (%) (2) (47) % (69)% ___

(1) Reported information includes all divestitures to date and the following acquisitions (which were not included in previous years): Chipita, Clif bar, Give & Go, Gourmet Foods, Ricolino and Tate's Bake Shop except for Evirth (subject to future data integration). We have recalculated our base year 2018 (where applicable) and most recent years 2023 and 2024 for year-over-year comparison. Reported information is verified by an independent third-party and available in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive.

(2) 2024 actuals includes all acquisitions except North America Ventures, Give & Go and Evirth. The baseline year (2018) has not yet been restated to match such recent acquisitions. We aim to complete re-baselining in 2025. Reported information includes estimation of volume based on cost to ton conversion.





