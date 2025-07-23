Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD): European poultry at WOFEX 2025: The EU champions quality, sustainability, and transparency

MANILA, Philippines, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European poultry sector will mark its presence at this year's World Food Expo (WOFEX) on 6-9th August in Manila. As one of the region's most renowned food industry trade fairs, WOFEX attracts tens of thousands of visitors, including food professionals and individual consumers.

As part of the "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Table" campaign, co-financed by the European Union, a press event will be held on 7 August, bringing together media representatives, industry experts, and key stakeholders. The event will highlight the campaign's objectives and its message to the Filipino market.

In response to rising consumer expectations and growing demand for transparency across the supply chain, the European Union emphasizes more than just taste and nutritional value. European poultry is synonymous with high standards, sustainable development, and modern technology. The three-year campaign in the Philippines aims to raise awareness of the quality and responsibility inherent in EU food production.

European poultry production stands out globally for a range of innovative solutions and practices:

commitment to circular economy principles

reduced consumption of natural resources-up to 50% less than in past decades

investments in automation and smart energy solutions

focus on animal welfare and support for local communities

comprehensive effort to minimize food waste across the supply and distribution chain

The EU's presence - including Poland - at WOFEX 2025 is a strategic step toward positioning European poultry as a high-quality, safe, and ethical product. The campaign targets both Filipino importers and distributors, as well as consumers who are becoming increasingly attentive to the origin and quality of the food they purchase.

The Philippines offers tremendous potential for European producers. With a rapidly expanding middle class and growing demand for certified, high-quality protein, European poultry is well-positioned for long-term success. The project is being implemented by an industry organization from Poland: the National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce, acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.

Learn more: www.eupoultry.eu

Media inquiries: pressoffice@eupoultry.eu

