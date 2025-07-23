Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers Announce Sponsorship of the San Diego Padres for 2025 Season

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers, APC, a leading San Diego-based personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the San Diego Padres for the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Michael Pines, San Diego Personal Injury Lawyer

Michael Pines, San Diego Personal Injury Lawyer

As part of this partnership, Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers will be featured prominently throughout Padres game broadcasts on 97.3 The Fan, the team's flagship radio station.

The sponsorship includes:

  • A live name mention in the game's opening and closing billboards during every home and away game broadcast;

  • Firm-branded radio commercials aired consistently throughout each game;

  • Exclusive recognition during the Padres' "Insurance Runs" - a marquee in-game moment when the team takes a lead of two or more runs.

"We're excited to support our hometown team while also reaching Padres fans across San Diego," said Michael Pines, founding partner at Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers. "As former insurance company attorneys turned advocates for the injured, we understand the importance of taking the lead - whether it's in the courtroom or on the field."

With over 25 years of experience and a track record of fighting insurance companies on behalf of injury victims, Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers have become a trusted name in local legal advocacy. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip-and-fall incidents, and more. Consultations are always free, and clients never pay unless the firm wins their case.

This sponsorship underscores the firm's commitment to the San Diego community and reinforces its mission: helping individuals and families recover and rebuild after serious accidents.

About Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers

Founded in San Diego by former insurance company attorneys, Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping accident victims receive the compensation they deserve. The firm offers compassionate, aggressive legal representation and has recovered millions for clients across Southern California.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 835 Fifth Avenue, #302

  • City: San Diego

  • State: California

  • Zip: 92101

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (858) 551-2090

Website: https://seriousaccidents.com/

Contact Information

Michael Pines
Main Attorney
pinessalomoninjurylawyers@gmail.com
(858) 551-2090

.

SOURCE: Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pines-salomon-personal-injury-lawyers-announce-sponsorship-of-th-1051785

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
