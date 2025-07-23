Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
23.07.2025 04:18 Uhr
Unitree Robotics: Unitree Robots Break Into Entertainment, Sports and Industry--Company Enters New Phase of Robotics Integration

HANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree Robotics has always been dedicated to creating fun, friendly, and engaging robots for the public, aiming to bring joy and companionship through robotics technology. From a cowboy walking the streets of Austin, Texas, to viral livestreamed boxing tournaments online, Unitree Robotics is pushing the boundaries of robotics in modern life. As a pioneer in civilian robotics, the company is capturing global attention by combining technological precision with cultural relevance-and deploying its creations across entertainment, industry and everyday life.

Humanoid robots developed by Unitree have organically become social media sensations, with fans celebrating their diverse outfits, makeup and personalities. Whether striking a pose or dancing in sync, these expressive robots are blurring the lines between human and humanoid in consumer and entertainment spaces.

One recent breakout cultural moment highlights this shift. Jake the Rizzbot, a G1 Unitree robot operated by a user, went viral in news stories and on social media, stunning crowds on the streets of Austin with his smooth moves and Gen Z slang-showcasing Unitree robots' capabilities for lifelike interaction.

In the world of sports and entertainment, Unitree robots are also stepping into the ring-literally. The company's robot boxing matches showcase the stability and high-performance motion control of humanoid robots in extreme environments.

Highlight of Unitree's robot boxing match

On the industrial front, Unitree's quadruped robotic dogs are already making an impact. With deployments in firefighting, seedling monitoring in agriculture, power inspection, and hazardous terrain navigation, they are proving indispensable in environments where human safety is at risk.

From cultural expression to life-saving industrial use cases, Unitree believes that robots can enrich every facet of modern life. The company is leading the charge toward a more interactive, inclusive, and integrated robotic future with robots that entertain, connect, and protect.

www.unitree.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736158/Unitree_Robotics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unitree-robots-break-into-entertainment-sports-and-industrycompany-enters-new-phase-of-robotics-integration-302511464.html

