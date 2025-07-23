

London, UK - July 23, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - base , the UK-based cloud media services provider, has officially launched its U.S. expansion campaign, aiming to double its U.S. revenue share and reshape how media-centric organisations manage content in the cloud. After a decade of steady, self-funded growth, the company plans to double its U.S. revenue share and establish itself as the leading managed cloud services provider and cloud consultancy in the region. This strategic push is on the basis that the United States currently accounts for 25 percent of base's annual revenue. The company aims to increase that to 50 percent by 2027 and is expanding its team to initially support clients on both the East and West Coasts. Its focus includes media-centric sectors such as media and entertainment groups, news media (publishing), production and post-production, creative agencies, gaming studios, and Ivy League institutions. base offers a three-step digital transformation process for its clients: migrating vast media asset libraries into scalable cloud storage, unifying content through media asset management (MAM), and designing, building, and managing cloud-native workflows tailored to operational needs. The company maintains a cloud-agnostic approach, working with AWS and IBM to provide storage and compute. base attributes its ability to scale during its early start-up years to carefully managed cash flow, whilst building on top of hyperscalers like IBM Cloud. This enables base to focus on solutions development instead of CapEx-heavy data centres. As one of the company's initial strategic hosting partners, IBM Cloud helps base provide unique, affordable cloud storage and additional benefits such as low data access and transfer costs to its global media customers. In a bid to further optimise media workflows and operational cost savings for its clients, base has developed a proprietary SaaS integration platform, base-foundation.io, which enables customised cloud integrations with third-party software in one centralised cloud platform. The service is already in use for clients including global entertainment groups, social media publishers, and a AAA gaming studio. This technical capability is backed by a stable growth trajectory. The company's expansion into North America is, unusually, funded entirely through profit reinvestment. base is projecting 100% year-on-year growth for 2025, with a pipeline to scale significantly over the next 3 years, and has maintained an average of approximately 30 percent YoY growth over the past five years. As base enters a competitive U.S. market, it differentiates itself as a fully managed cloud service with a one-provider, one-contract model tailored to the specific needs of digital media professionals. Ben Foakes, CEO of base, remarks, "The growing demand for cloud-first architecture and scalable, service-based media workflows continues to present a significant opportunity for further international expansion." He adds that base has spent the past decade at the forefront of delivering cloud-native media services and solutions. Foakes also states, "With its foundation in the UK and a growing presence in the US, driven by customer sales, we intend to become the go-to partner for global media organisations who wish to implement cloud-native media management strategies at scale." Organisations interested in learning how base supports scalable, cloud-native media workflows in the UK, U.S., and internationally are encouraged to connect directly. To schedule a briefing, request a case study or discuss partnership opportunities, contact marketing@base-mc.com. About base base is a UK-headquartered managed cloud services provider delivering cloud-native media services for digital media professionals. Its managed service model includes cloud migration, media asset management (MAM), and workflow transformation. The company supports clients across broadcasting, news media (publishing), gaming, creative agencies, academia and luxury sectors, and remains self-funded with operations across the UK, EMEA and the United States. Media Contact Brand: base Contact: Tanya Rai, Role Marketing Manager. Email: marketing@base-mc.com Website: https://base-mc.com 23/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

