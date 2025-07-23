Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 05:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings of $8.0 Million, Increases Semi-Annual Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Year-to-date earnings totaled $14.4 million as compared to $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share equaled $3.69, representing an increase of $0.11 per share, or 3.1%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $2.04 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.33 per share, or 19.3%, from the second quarter 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.839 billion, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $66.7 million, or 3.8%.

"I am very pleased with our financial results," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our net interest margin is expanding slowly but steadily, which has benefited net income. Loan and deposit growth have been a challenge but we continue to look for opportunities to grow. We are hopeful that we will break ground during the third quarter for our new East Wenatchee location off Grant Rd."

Q2 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2025:

  • On July 22, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.95 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 11, 2025 for shareholders of record on August 1, 2025.

  • As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $971.7 million, representing a decrease from June 30, 2024 of $43.8 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.

  • Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million, or 21.6%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased 2.0%, or $7.8 million, from June 30, 2024.

  • The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year at 1.37%.

  • The Bank's return on equity through the first six months of 2025 was 12.26% as compared to 13.48% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $210.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $159.1 million at June 30, 2024. Management has focused on retaining higher cash balances due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve and management's goal to retain excess liquidity.

Investments

The fair value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $920.7 million at June 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $135.2 million from June 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $126.6 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $133.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from the prior year by $1.8 million to $18.4 million.

A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a small repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $971.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $43.8 million from June 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, commercial and agriculture loans increased $12.2 million, of which $5.8 million in growth originated in Equipment Finance loans, and commercial real estate loans increased $9.7 million. Construction and land development loans decreased $16.0 million and multifamily loans decreased $9.9 million since year end.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.24% of gross loans as compared to 1.30% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.41% of gross loans as of June 30, 2025. This is an increase from 0.23% as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $66.7 million, or 3.8%, from June 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.1%. Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million as of June 30, 2025, which represented 21.6% of total deposits. Since June 30, 2024 time deposits have increased $74.1 million to $538.8 million. The Bank's cost of funds has increased one basis point from June 30, 2024 to 1.65%.

Equity

As of June 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $290.3 million from $266.7 million at June 30, 2024, due to earnings less dividends paid.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $31.1 million from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $17.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.38% as compared to 10.60% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $5.6 million in unrealized losses. As of June 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $53.1 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended, June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $33.0 million compared to $30.9 million in the same period in 2024. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $1.8 million, and income from cash increased $774,000. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $465,000. Loan income increased by $55,000 despite decreasing loan balances.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $580,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on loans and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs and a reduction in income from cash holdings. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction. Derivatives were used against the borrowings and a portion of the investment purchases to help reduce interest rate risk, while locking in income spreads.

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first six months of 2025, compared to 3.11% during the first six months of 2024. For the quarter ending June 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.23% as compared to 3.17% in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025 as compared to $10.0 million in the first six months of 2024. Insurance commissions and fees from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $974,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025, as compared to $23.7 million in the first six months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. From the prior quarter non-interest expenses declined $1.0 million due to a decrease in salaries and benefits of $424,000 and a true-up in low income housing losses.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first six months of 2025 as compared to 59.2% in the first six months of 2024.

Income tax expense increased from $2.6 million to $2.9 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

33,936

$

27,192

$

21,484

Interest bearing deposits

172,379

156,653

134,051

Fed funds sold

3,742

2,342

3,578

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

210,057

186,187

159,113

Securities available for sale

794,155

750,761

652,136

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $15, $15 and $18, respectively

126,587

128,589

133,434

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,053

2,848

2,936

Loans held for sale

504

7

673

Loans

971,669

967,398

1,015,444

Allowance for credit losses

(12,019

)

(12,391

)

(13,198

)

Net loans

959,650

955,007

1,002,246

Premises and equipment

19,715

19,251

20,097

Accrued interest receivable

8,721

8,842

9,416

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

28,080

27,862

27,212

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,579

Intangibles, net

2,367

2,562

3,152

Mortgage servicing rights

2,386

2,406

2,477

Net deferred tax assets

16,554

16,780

18,394

Other assets

10,023

13,649

14,404

Total assets

$

2,191,528

$

2,122,427

$

2,053,366

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

397,399

$

386,886

$

389,580

Savings and interest-bearing demand

902,986

921,796

918,205

Time

538,795

521,007

464,688

Total deposits

1,839,180

1,829,689

1,772,473

Accrued interest payable

2,963

2,881

2,642

Borrowings

84,000

35,000

48,322

Other liabilities

16,076

14,627

11,725

Total liabilities

1,942,219

1,882,197

1,835,162

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994; 6/30/2024 -- 3,890,990

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

5,789

5,608

5,184

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

312,542

304,544

290,710

Other comprehensive income

(53,095

)

(53,947

)

(61,360

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

248,452

239,421

217,750

Noncontrolling interest

857

809

454

Total shareholders' equity

249,309

240,230

218,204

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,191,528

$

2,122,427

$

2,053,366

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

13,506

$

12,834

$

13,264

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

1,573

1,958

1,458

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,375

7,816

7,145

Tax-exempt

356

332

344

Securities held to maturty:

Taxable

748

762

786

Tax-exempt

25

24

47

Total interest income

24,583

23,726

23,044

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,041

7,111

7,166

Borrowings

748

401

612

Total interest expense

7,789

7,512

7,778

Net interest income

16,794

16,214

15,266

Provision for Credit Losses

517

761

657

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,277

15,453

14,609

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

536

496

502

Mortgage banking operations

429

351

463

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

130

--

Brokerage commissions

238

327

349

Insurance commissions and fees

2,482

2,667

2,225

Net interchange income

1,024

1,138

1,131

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

218

215

203

Dividends from correspondent banks

101

109

59

Other

323

288

309

Total non-interest income

5,351

5,721

5,241

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,334

7,758

6,537

Occupancy and equipment

832

868

855

Audits and examinations

190

247

195

State and local business and occupation taxes

383

358

239

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

256

268

224

Legal and professional fees

330

247

303

Check losses and charge-offs

110

118

148

Low-income housing investment losses

(315

)

158

169

Data processing

1,738

1,768

1,578

Product delivery

269

364

369

Other

1,077

1,059

1,087

Total non-interest expense

12,204

13,213

11,704

Income before income taxes

9,424

7,961

8,146

Income Taxes

1,379

1,502

1,472

Net income

$

8,045

$

6,459

$

6,674

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

47

48

27

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

7,998

$

6,411

$

6,647

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

2.05

$

1.65

$

1.71

Diluted

$

2.04

$

1.64

$

1.71

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the six months ended,

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

26,340

$

26,285

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

3,530

2,756

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

16,191

14,365

Tax-exempt

688

621

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

1,511

1,571

Tax-exempt

49

94

Total interest income

48,309

45,692

Interest Expense

Deposits

14,152

13,615

Borrowings

1,149

1,221

Total interest expense

15,301

14,836

Net interest income

33,008

30,856

Provision for Credit Losses

1,278

602

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

31,730

30,254

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,033

962

Mortgage banking operations

780

753

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

130

--

Brokerage commissions

565

718

Insurance commissions and fees

5,149

4,175

Net interchange income

2,162

2,297

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

433

403

Dividends from correspondent banks

210

93

Other

610

567

Total non-interest income

11,072

9,968

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

15,092

13,606

Occupancy and equipment

1,700

1,735

Audits and examinations

437

378

State and local business and occupation taxes

741

573

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

523

468

Legal and professional fees

577

545

Check losses and charge-offs

228

268

Low-income housing investment losses

(157

)

169

Data processing

3,506

3,177

Product delivery

633

700

Other

2,137

2,079

Total non-interest expense

25,417

23,698

Income before income taxes

17,385

16,524

Income Taxes

2,881

2,565

Net income

$

14,504

$

13,959

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

95

33

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

14,409

13,926

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

3.70

$

3.58

Diluted

$

3.69

$

3.58

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-strong-quarterly-earnings-of-8.0-millio-1051547

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
