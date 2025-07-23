Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings of $8.0 Million, Increases Semi-Annual Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Year-to-date earnings totaled $14.4 million as compared to $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share equaled $3.69, representing an increase of $0.11 per share, or 3.1%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $2.04 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.33 per share, or 19.3%, from the second quarter 2024.
As of June 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.839 billion, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $66.7 million, or 3.8%.
"I am very pleased with our financial results," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our net interest margin is expanding slowly but steadily, which has benefited net income. Loan and deposit growth have been a challenge but we continue to look for opportunities to grow. We are hopeful that we will break ground during the third quarter for our new East Wenatchee location off Grant Rd."
Q2 Highlights
The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2025:
On July 22, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.95 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 11, 2025 for shareholders of record on August 1, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $971.7 million, representing a decrease from June 30, 2024 of $43.8 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.
Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million, or 21.6%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased 2.0%, or $7.8 million, from June 30, 2024.
The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year at 1.37%.
The Bank's return on equity through the first six months of 2025 was 12.26% as compared to 13.48% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $210.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $159.1 million at June 30, 2024. Management has focused on retaining higher cash balances due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve and management's goal to retain excess liquidity.
Investments
The fair value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $920.7 million at June 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $135.2 million from June 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $126.6 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $133.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from the prior year by $1.8 million to $18.4 million.
A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a small repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.
Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans totaled $971.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $43.8 million from June 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, commercial and agriculture loans increased $12.2 million, of which $5.8 million in growth originated in Equipment Finance loans, and commercial real estate loans increased $9.7 million. Construction and land development loans decreased $16.0 million and multifamily loans decreased $9.9 million since year end.
At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.24% of gross loans as compared to 1.30% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.0 million as of June 30, 2025.
Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.41% of gross loans as of June 30, 2025. This is an increase from 0.23% as of June 30, 2024.
Deposits
Total deposits increased by $66.7 million, or 3.8%, from June 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.1%. Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million as of June 30, 2025, which represented 21.6% of total deposits. Since June 30, 2024 time deposits have increased $74.1 million to $538.8 million. The Bank's cost of funds has increased one basis point from June 30, 2024 to 1.65%.
Equity
As of June 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $290.3 million from $266.7 million at June 30, 2024, due to earnings less dividends paid.
GAAP capital reflected an increase of $31.1 million from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $17.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.38% as compared to 10.60% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $5.6 million in unrealized losses. As of June 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $53.1 million.
Earnings
Net Interest Income
For the six months ended, June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $33.0 million compared to $30.9 million in the same period in 2024. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $1.8 million, and income from cash increased $774,000. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $465,000. Loan income increased by $55,000 despite decreasing loan balances.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $580,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on loans and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs and a reduction in income from cash holdings. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction. Derivatives were used against the borrowings and a portion of the investment purchases to help reduce interest rate risk, while locking in income spreads.
The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first six months of 2025, compared to 3.11% during the first six months of 2024. For the quarter ending June 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.23% as compared to 3.17% in the first quarter of 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025 as compared to $10.0 million in the first six months of 2024. Insurance commissions and fees from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $974,000.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025, as compared to $23.7 million in the first six months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. From the prior quarter non-interest expenses declined $1.0 million due to a decrease in salaries and benefits of $424,000 and a true-up in low income housing losses.
The Bank's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first six months of 2025 as compared to 59.2% in the first six months of 2024.
Income tax expense increased from $2.6 million to $2.9 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.
About Cashmere Valley Bank
Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalent:
Cash & due from banks
$
33,936
$
27,192
$
21,484
Interest bearing deposits
172,379
156,653
134,051
Fed funds sold
3,742
2,342
3,578
Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
210,057
186,187
159,113
Securities available for sale
794,155
750,761
652,136
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $15, $15 and $18, respectively
126,587
128,589
133,434
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,053
2,848
2,936
Loans held for sale
504
7
673
Loans
971,669
967,398
1,015,444
Allowance for credit losses
(12,019
)
(12,391
)
(13,198
)
Net loans
959,650
955,007
1,002,246
Premises and equipment
19,715
19,251
20,097
Accrued interest receivable
8,721
8,842
9,416
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
97
97
97
Bank Owned Life Insurance
28,080
27,862
27,212
Goodwill
7,579
7,579
7,579
Intangibles, net
2,367
2,562
3,152
Mortgage servicing rights
2,386
2,406
2,477
Net deferred tax assets
16,554
16,780
18,394
Other assets
10,023
13,649
14,404
Total assets
$
2,191,528
$
2,122,427
$
2,053,366
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
397,399
$
386,886
$
389,580
Savings and interest-bearing demand
902,986
921,796
918,205
Time
538,795
521,007
464,688
Total deposits
1,839,180
1,829,689
1,772,473
Accrued interest payable
2,963
2,881
2,642
Borrowings
84,000
35,000
48,322
Other liabilities
16,076
14,627
11,725
Total liabilities
1,942,219
1,882,197
1,835,162
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;
Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994; 6/30/2024 -- 3,890,990
--
--
--
Additional paid-in capital
5,789
5,608
5,184
Treasury stock
(16,784
)
(16,784
)
(16,784
)
Retained Earnings
312,542
304,544
290,710
Other comprehensive income
(53,095
)
(53,947
)
(61,360
)
Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity
248,452
239,421
217,750
Noncontrolling interest
857
809
454
Total shareholders' equity
249,309
240,230
218,204
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,191,528
$
2,122,427
$
2,053,366
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the quarters ended,
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
13,506
$
12,834
$
13,264
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
1,573
1,958
1,458
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
8,375
7,816
7,145
Tax-exempt
356
332
344
Securities held to maturty:
Taxable
748
762
786
Tax-exempt
25
24
47
Total interest income
24,583
23,726
23,044
Interest Expense
Deposits
7,041
7,111
7,166
Borrowings
748
401
612
Total interest expense
7,789
7,512
7,778
Net interest income
16,794
16,214
15,266
Provision for Credit Losses
517
761
657
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,277
15,453
14,609
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
536
496
502
Mortgage banking operations
429
351
463
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
--
130
--
Brokerage commissions
238
327
349
Insurance commissions and fees
2,482
2,667
2,225
Net interchange income
1,024
1,138
1,131
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
218
215
203
Dividends from correspondent banks
101
109
59
Other
323
288
309
Total non-interest income
5,351
5,721
5,241
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,334
7,758
6,537
Occupancy and equipment
832
868
855
Audits and examinations
190
247
195
State and local business and occupation taxes
383
358
239
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
256
268
224
Legal and professional fees
330
247
303
Check losses and charge-offs
110
118
148
Low-income housing investment losses
(315
)
158
169
Data processing
1,738
1,768
1,578
Product delivery
269
364
369
Other
1,077
1,059
1,087
Total non-interest expense
12,204
13,213
11,704
Income before income taxes
9,424
7,961
8,146
Income Taxes
1,379
1,502
1,472
Net income
$
8,045
$
6,459
$
6,674
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
47
48
27
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
$
7,998
$
6,411
$
6,647
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
2.05
$
1.65
$
1.71
Diluted
$
2.04
$
1.64
$
1.71
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
For the six months ended,
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest Income
Loans and leases
$
26,340
$
26,285
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
3,530
2,756
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
16,191
14,365
Tax-exempt
688
621
Securities held to maturity:
Taxable
1,511
1,571
Tax-exempt
49
94
Total interest income
48,309
45,692
Interest Expense
Deposits
14,152
13,615
Borrowings
1,149
1,221
Total interest expense
15,301
14,836
Net interest income
33,008
30,856
Provision for Credit Losses
1,278
602
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
31,730
30,254
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,033
962
Mortgage banking operations
780
753
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
130
--
Brokerage commissions
565
718
Insurance commissions and fees
5,149
4,175
Net interchange income
2,162
2,297
Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance
433
403
Dividends from correspondent banks
210
93
Other
610
567
Total non-interest income
11,072
9,968
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,092
13,606
Occupancy and equipment
1,700
1,735
Audits and examinations
437
378
State and local business and occupation taxes
741
573
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
523
468
Legal and professional fees
577
545
Check losses and charge-offs
228
268
Low-income housing investment losses
(157
)
169
Data processing
3,506
3,177
Product delivery
633
700
Other
2,137
2,079
Total non-interest expense
25,417
23,698
Income before income taxes
17,385
16,524
Income Taxes
2,881
2,565
Net income
$
14,504
$
13,959
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
95
33
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
14,409
13,926
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
3.70
$
3.58
Diluted
$
3.69
$
3.58
