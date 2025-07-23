Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings of $8.0 Million, Increases Semi-Annual Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Year-to-date earnings totaled $14.4 million as compared to $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share equaled $3.69, representing an increase of $0.11 per share, or 3.1%. Quarterly diluted earnings per share totaled $2.04 in the second quarter, an increase of $0.33 per share, or 19.3%, from the second quarter 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, deposit balances totaled $1.839 billion, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2024. From the same period last year, deposit balances increased $66.7 million, or 3.8%.

"I am very pleased with our financial results," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our net interest margin is expanding slowly but steadily, which has benefited net income. Loan and deposit growth have been a challenge but we continue to look for opportunities to grow. We are hopeful that we will break ground during the third quarter for our new East Wenatchee location off Grant Rd."

Q2 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2025:

On July 22, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.95 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 11, 2025 for shareholders of record on August 1, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $971.7 million, representing a decrease from June 30, 2024 of $43.8 million. Loan totals were adversely affected by significant loan payoffs, the majority of which were in multifamily loans.

Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million, or 21.6%, of the Bank's total deposits. Non-interest deposits increased 2.0%, or $7.8 million, from June 30, 2024.

The Bank's year to date return on assets was unchanged from the prior year at 1.37%.

The Bank's return on equity through the first six months of 2025 was 12.26% as compared to 13.48% one year ago. Return on equity has declined as the Bank's capital levels have increased through earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $210.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $159.1 million at June 30, 2024. Management has focused on retaining higher cash balances due to the inversion in the treasury yield curve and management's goal to retain excess liquidity.

Investments

The fair value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $920.7 million at June 30, 2025, which represented an increase of $135.2 million from June 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities, net of allowance, totaled $126.6 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $133.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Interest income on the securities portfolio increased from the prior year by $1.8 million to $18.4 million.

A gain on sale of securities of $130,000 was recorded in the first quarter as part of a small repositioning effort within the securities portfolio.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $971.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 which represented an increase of $9.3 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $43.8 million from June 30, 2024. Since December 31, 2024, commercial and agriculture loans increased $12.2 million, of which $5.8 million in growth originated in Equipment Finance loans, and commercial real estate loans increased $9.7 million. Construction and land development loans decreased $16.0 million and multifamily loans decreased $9.9 million since year end.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.24% of gross loans as compared to 1.30% one year ago. The allowance balance was $12.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing loans representing 0.41% of gross loans as of June 30, 2025. This is an increase from 0.23% as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $66.7 million, or 3.8%, from June 30, 2024. From December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 total deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.1%. Non-interest deposits totaled $397.4 million as of June 30, 2025, which represented 21.6% of total deposits. Since June 30, 2024 time deposits have increased $74.1 million to $538.8 million. The Bank's cost of funds has increased one basis point from June 30, 2024 to 1.65%.

Equity

As of June 30, 2025, Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $290.3 million from $266.7 million at June 30, 2024, due to earnings less dividends paid.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $31.1 million from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $17.1 million from December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.38% as compared to 10.60% one year ago. GAAP capital levels increased primarily due to Bank earnings and a reduction of $5.6 million in unrealized losses. As of June 30, 2025, the capital effect from unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaled $53.1 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended, June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $33.0 million compared to $30.9 million in the same period in 2024. Interest income from available for sale and held to maturity securities improved by $1.8 million, and income from cash increased $774,000. Interest income growth was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $465,000. Loan income increased by $55,000 despite decreasing loan balances.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $580,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was due to additional interest income on loans and securities. These increases were partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs and a reduction in income from cash holdings. The increase in borrowings was related to a $50.0 million borrowing and security purchase transaction. Derivatives were used against the borrowings and a portion of the investment purchases to help reduce interest rate risk, while locking in income spreads.

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first six months of 2025, compared to 3.11% during the first six months of 2024. For the quarter ending June 30, 2025 the net interest margin was 3.23% as compared to 3.17% in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $11.1 million in the first six months of 2025 as compared to $10.0 million in the first six months of 2024. Insurance commissions and fees from the Bank's subsidiary Mitchell, Reed and Schmitten increased $974,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $25.4 million in the first six months of 2025, as compared to $23.7 million in the first six months of 2024. Salaries and benefits were the primary drivers of the increase due to investments in personnel along with significant increases in health insurance costs. From the prior quarter non-interest expenses declined $1.0 million due to a decrease in salaries and benefits of $424,000 and a true-up in low income housing losses.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first six months of 2025 as compared to 59.2% in the first six months of 2024.

Income tax expense increased from $2.6 million to $2.9 million. The Bank received full credit from its application for the Employee Tax Retention Credit in 2025. Along with the full principal payment the IRS paid interest on the Bank's overpayment of payroll taxes. Interest of $603,000 reduced the Bank's income tax expense. In 2024, $349,000 was reduced from income tax expense during tax provision calculations related to 2023 income tax expense.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 33,936 $ 27,192 $ 21,484 Interest bearing deposits 172,379 156,653 134,051 Fed funds sold 3,742 2,342 3,578 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 210,057 186,187 159,113 Securities available for sale 794,155 750,761 652,136 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $15, $15 and $18, respectively 126,587 128,589 133,434 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,053 2,848 2,936 Loans held for sale 504 7 673 Loans 971,669 967,398 1,015,444 Allowance for credit losses (12,019 ) (12,391 ) (13,198 ) Net loans 959,650 955,007 1,002,246 Premises and equipment 19,715 19,251 20,097 Accrued interest receivable 8,721 8,842 9,416 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 28,080 27,862 27,212 Goodwill 7,579 7,579 7,579 Intangibles, net 2,367 2,562 3,152 Mortgage servicing rights 2,386 2,406 2,477 Net deferred tax assets 16,554 16,780 18,394 Other assets 10,023 13,649 14,404 Total assets $ 2,191,528 $ 2,122,427 $ 2,053,366 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 397,399 $ 386,886 $ 389,580 Savings and interest-bearing demand 902,986 921,796 918,205 Time 538,795 521,007 464,688 Total deposits 1,839,180 1,829,689 1,772,473 Accrued interest payable 2,963 2,881 2,642 Borrowings 84,000 35,000 48,322 Other liabilities 16,076 14,627 11,725 Total liabilities 1,942,219 1,882,197 1,835,162 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2025 -- 3,900,683; 3/31/2025 -- 3,897,994; 6/30/2024 -- 3,890,990 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 5,789 5,608 5,184 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 312,542 304,544 290,710 Other comprehensive income (53,095 ) (53,947 ) (61,360 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 248,452 239,421 217,750 Noncontrolling interest 857 809 454 Total shareholders' equity 249,309 240,230 218,204 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,191,528 $ 2,122,427 $ 2,053,366

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 13,506 $ 12,834 $ 13,264 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 1,573 1,958 1,458 Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,375 7,816 7,145 Tax-exempt 356 332 344 Securities held to maturty: Taxable 748 762 786 Tax-exempt 25 24 47 Total interest income 24,583 23,726 23,044 Interest Expense Deposits 7,041 7,111 7,166 Borrowings 748 401 612 Total interest expense 7,789 7,512 7,778 Net interest income 16,794 16,214 15,266 Provision for Credit Losses 517 761 657 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,277 15,453 14,609 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 536 496 502 Mortgage banking operations 429 351 463 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- 130 -- Brokerage commissions 238 327 349 Insurance commissions and fees 2,482 2,667 2,225 Net interchange income 1,024 1,138 1,131 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 218 215 203 Dividends from correspondent banks 101 109 59 Other 323 288 309 Total non-interest income 5,351 5,721 5,241 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,334 7,758 6,537 Occupancy and equipment 832 868 855 Audits and examinations 190 247 195 State and local business and occupation taxes 383 358 239 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 256 268 224 Legal and professional fees 330 247 303 Check losses and charge-offs 110 118 148 Low-income housing investment losses (315 ) 158 169 Data processing 1,738 1,768 1,578 Product delivery 269 364 369 Other 1,077 1,059 1,087 Total non-interest expense 12,204 13,213 11,704 Income before income taxes 9,424 7,961 8,146 Income Taxes 1,379 1,502 1,472 Net income $ 8,045 $ 6,459 $ 6,674 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 47 48 27 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,998 $ 6,411 $ 6,647 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.05 $ 1.65 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.64 $ 1.71

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the six months ended, June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans and leases $ 26,340 $ 26,285 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 3,530 2,756 Securities available for sale: Taxable 16,191 14,365 Tax-exempt 688 621 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 1,511 1,571 Tax-exempt 49 94 Total interest income 48,309 45,692 Interest Expense Deposits 14,152 13,615 Borrowings 1,149 1,221 Total interest expense 15,301 14,836 Net interest income 33,008 30,856 Provision for Credit Losses 1,278 602 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,730 30,254 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,033 962 Mortgage banking operations 780 753 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 130 -- Brokerage commissions 565 718 Insurance commissions and fees 5,149 4,175 Net interchange income 2,162 2,297 Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance 433 403 Dividends from correspondent banks 210 93 Other 610 567 Total non-interest income 11,072 9,968 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,092 13,606 Occupancy and equipment 1,700 1,735 Audits and examinations 437 378 State and local business and occupation taxes 741 573 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 523 468 Legal and professional fees 577 545 Check losses and charge-offs 228 268 Low-income housing investment losses (157 ) 169 Data processing 3,506 3,177 Product delivery 633 700 Other 2,137 2,079 Total non-interest expense 25,417 23,698 Income before income taxes 17,385 16,524 Income Taxes 2,881 2,565 Net income $ 14,504 $ 13,959 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 95 33 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 14,409 13,926 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 3.70 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 3.69 $ 3.58

