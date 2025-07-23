As a pioneer in automotive technology, BWI Group has carved out a legendary path of iterative breakthroughs at the very frontier of chassis engineering.

When BWI Group invented and launched the MagneRide magneto-rheological damper in 2002, the company has propelled MagneRide on an extraordinary voyage of technical innovation-an adventure of innovation, challenge and bold breakthroughs.

Every generation of MagneRide embodies BWI Group's relentless pursuit of sharper vehicle dynamics and superior ride comfort. Constant innovation drives the company to perfect its craft, ensuring that each new iteration delivers a palpably better driving experience. MagneRide has elevated vehicle handling and comfort while widening its reach from exotic super-cars and premium nameplates to a far broader market.

First Generation: Started from laboratory magic

The story begins in a laboratory brimming with curiosity and ambition. In 2002 the first-generation MagneRide damper was mass produced for the very first time, endowing the debut application-the Cadillac STS-with unprecedented handling prowess.

Second Generation: Reinforced system favoured by super-cars

The second-generation MagneRide damper entered the market in 2006. Upgraded magneto-rheological fluid and a newly designed piston armed the system for both enhanced comfort and assured control in varied conditions. Europe's top super-car marques soon extended olive branches, validating MagneRide's unparalleled competitiveness in the high-performance arena.

Third Generation: Leap with speed passion

In 2011, the third-generation MagneRide damper's evolution came with dual-coil technology pushing response frequency to 1,000 adjustments per second. Meanwhile, dual-layer sealing made the system more durable, and slashed maintenance costs.

Fourth Generation: Benchmark in smart-drive era

Arriving in 2020, the latest generation of MagneRide suspension system once again stunned the industry and raised the bar for future mobility. Thanks to a cutting-edge ECU, wheel-end accelerometers and an IMU, magneto-rheological fluid reacts in a lightning-quick 0.5 millisecond. BWI Group's proprietary algorithmic refinements significantly enhance vehicle stability, ushering in a brand-new driving paradigm.

The latest MagneRide suspension system endures more than 300,000 km of gruelling service and operates flawlessly in extremes ranging from -30 °C to 105 °C. It conquers every environment beyond the laboratory, and many flagship models have adopted the system. The fourth generation MagneRide suspension system paves the way for boundless possibilities in automotive innovation.

From the inaugural invention, through the benchmark-setting fourth generation, every stride attests to BWI Group's tireless quest for technical excellence and precise understanding of market needs.

