Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Profit Collapse
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
Schlieren, 23 July 2025. The ongoing crisis in the steel industry and subdued construction activity in Europe led to low sales in the reinforcing mesh manufacturing segment. Geopolitical turmoil, import duties in the USA and the strong Swiss franc are weighing on operating earnings. On the other hand, order intake in emerging markets increased. Operating earnings (EBIT) are expected to be slightly positive. However, due to lower exchange rates, foreign currency-denominated balance sheet items at the Schlieren site must be valued at lower levels, which is likely to result in significant financial expenses and consequently a negative consolidated result. Schlatter expects earnings to recover in the second half of the year and is aiming for a positive consolidated result for the full year.
