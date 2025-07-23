Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Profit Collapse

Schlatter expects a slightly positive operating result and a negative consolidated result in the first half of 2025. The target is to achieve a profit for the full year.



23-Jul-2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Schlieren, 23 July 2025. The ongoing crisis in the steel industry and subdued construction activity in Europe led to low sales in the reinforcing mesh manufacturing segment. Geopolitical turmoil, import duties in the USA and the strong Swiss franc are weighing on operating earnings. On the other hand, order intake in emerging markets increased. Operating earnings (EBIT) are expected to be slightly positive. However, due to lower exchange rates, foreign currency-denominated balance sheet items at the Schlieren site must be valued at lower levels, which is likely to result in significant financial expenses and consequently a negative consolidated result. Schlatter expects earnings to recover in the second half of the year and is aiming for a positive consolidated result for the full year. Further Information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 14.08.2025 Publication of half-year results for 2025 22.01.2026 Revenue announcement for 2025 27.03.2026 Publication of annual financial statements for 2025

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG, please send a message to: reto.stettler@schlattergroup.com

End of Inside Information