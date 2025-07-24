ASSYSTEM: First-half 2025 consolidated revenue

First-half 2025 consolidated revenue: €326.4m (up 8.3%)

Organic growth: 4.7% vs H1 2024, led by International business

Full-year 2025 targets: organic consolidated revenue growth of around 5% and a stable EBITA margin

Paris La Défense, Thursday 24 July 2025, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - The Board of Directors of Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, is today announcing its consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (first-half 2025).

First-half 2025 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes vs 2024 (unaudited)

In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2025 % change (reported) % change (organic(2)) Group(1) 301.3 326.4 +8.3% +4.7%









France 189.6 193.0 +1.8% +1.8% International(1) 111.7 133.4 +19.4% +9.7%











(1)Consolidation since 1 January 2025 of the UK company, Mactech Energy Group, specialised in construction capabilities for the nuclear industry.

(2)On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

Assystem's consolidated revenue rose 8.3% on a reported basis in the first half of 2025 to €326.4 million from €301.3 million in H1 2024. Organic growth was 4.7%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a favourable 3.7% impact and the currency effect was a negative 0.1%.

Revenue in France (59% of total consolidated revenue for the period) amounted to €193.0 million, versus €189.6 million in H1 2024, representing 1.8% year-on-year growth which was entirely organic.

Revenue from International operations (41% of the consolidated total) came to €133.4 million, compared with €111.7 million in H1 2024. This 19.4% year-on-year increase includes 9.7% organic growth, a favourable 10.1% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (consolidation of Mactech Energy Group) and a negative 0.4% currency effect.

Revenue from nuclear activities rose to 76% of the consolidated total in first-half 2025.

Revenue trends by geographic segment were as follows in H1 2025:

a slight increase in organic growth in France in Q2 versus Q1, with the good performance from fuel cycle activities helping to offset flatline revenue from nuclear reactor new-builds;

in Q2 versus Q1, with the good performance from fuel cycle activities helping to offset flatline revenue from nuclear reactor new-builds; a robust momentum for the International segment. In the United Kingdom (25% of total consolidated revenue), organic growth remained solid, and the Mactech Energy Group (consolidated as from 1 January) also posted a revenue rise. The International segment's other countries likewise saw good organic growth momentum.

PAYMENT OF THE 2024 DIVIDEND

At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2025, Assystem's shareholders approved the payment of a €1.0 dividend per share for 2024, representing a total payout of approximately €14.2 million(1). The ex-dividend date was Tuesday 8 July, and the dividend was paid on Thursday 10 July.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME AND TREASURY SHARES

On 30 June 2025, Assystem acquired 310,000 shares under its share buyback programme. At that date, Assystem held 1,481,938 treasury shares, representing 9.46% of its share capital, thereby ensuring full coverage of all outstanding free share plans.

OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2025

Based on the trends observed since the beginning of 2025, and considering the persistently unsettled economic and geopolitical environment, Assystem specifies its 2025 targets:

organic consolidated revenue growth ( 2 ) of around 5% .

. astable EBITA margin(3).

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

16 September: First-half 2025 results - Presentation meeting on Wednesday 17 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

28 October: Third-quarter 2025 revenue

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,800 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity

QUARTERLY REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT

In millions of euros Q1 2024 Q1 2025 % change (reported) % change (organic(2)) Group(1) 154.3 166.3 +7.8% +3.5%









France 97.6 98.3 +0.7% +0.7% International(1) 56.7 68.0 +19.9% +8.3%















In millions of euros Q2 2024 Q2 2025 % change (reported) % change (organic(2)) Group(1) 147.0 160.1 +8.9% +6.0%









France 92.0 94.7 +2.9% +2.9% International(1) 55.0 65.5 +19.0% +11.2%











(1)Consolidation since 1 January 2025 of the UK company, Mactech Energy Group, specialised in construction capabilities for the nuclear industry.

(2)On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

(1) Corresponding to €1.0 multiplied by 14,186,111 outstanding shares carrying dividend rights.

(2) On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

(3) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA - Earnings before Interest and Taxes - from Activity) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (other than Expleo Group & MPH) divided by consolidated revenue.

