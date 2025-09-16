ASSYSTEM: First-half 2025 results

First-half 2025 results

Revenue: solid performance (up 4.7% on an organic basis)

Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA) ( 1 ) : €20.4 million (up 10.2%)

: €20.4 million (up 10.2%) EBITA margin: 6.2% (up 0.1 pt)





Paris La Défense, 16 September 2025, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - At its meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, reviewed the Group's financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Dominique Louis, Assystem's Chairman & CEO, stated: "The Group's growth was driven by the strong momentum of our international operations, and in particular by the development of new nuclear electricity programmes and defence projects. In France, our business remained solid thanks to fuel-cycle infrastructure and the defence sector. Our first-half 2025 results show how we have got our strategy right, and reflect the dedication of all our teams working alongside our major French and international clients."

KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros (€m) H1 2024 H1 2025 Year-on-year change Revenue 301.3 326.4 +8.3% Operating profit before non-recurring items - EBITA(1) 18.5 20.4 +10.2% % of revenue 6.1% 6.2% +0.1 pt Consolidated profit for the period(2) 5.0 4.3 -€0.7m 31/12/2024 30/06/2025 Net debt(3) 49.3 86.2 +€36.9m

ANALYSIS OF THE FIRST-HALF 2025 INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

Assystem's consolidated revenue rose 8.3% on a reported basis to €326.4 million in the first half of 2025 from €301.3 million in H1 2024. Organic growth was 4.7%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a favourable 3.7% impact and the currency effect was a negative 0.1%.

Revenue in France (59% of the H1 2025 total) amounted to €193.0 million, versus €189.6 million in first-half 2024, representing 1.8% year-on-year growth which was entirely organic.

Revenue from International operations (41% of the H1 2025 total) came to €133.4 million, compared with €111.7 million in the first half of 2024. This 19.4% year-on-year increase includes 9.7% organic growth, a favourable 10.1% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (consolidation of Mactech Energy Group), and a negative 0.4% currency effect.

Revenue from Nuclear activities rose to 76% of the consolidated total in first-half 2025 compared with 73% in H1 2024.

Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA)

Consolidated EBITA totalled €20.4 million for the first six months of 2025, up 10.2% on the €18.5 million recorded for the same period of 2024, and EBITA margin widened year on year to 6.2% from 6.1%. The rise in the contribution from the International segment, which has a structurally higher margin, offset the effects of the costs incurred for developing business in new geographies as well as the increased margin pressure in France.

EBITA in France was €11.4 million, representing 5.9% of revenue, compared with €11.3 million and 6.0% respectively in first-half 2024.

International EBITA came to €11.6 million, i.e. 8.7% of revenue, versus €10.1 million and 9.0% respectively in H1 2024.

The Group's central expenses ("Holding company" expenses) had an impact of €(2.6) million on consolidated EBITA in the first half of 2025 compared with €(2.9) million in H1 2024.

Operating profit and other income statement items





Assystem ended the first six months of 2025 with a consolidated operating loss of €0.9 million (versus €13.9 million in consolidated operating profit in H1 2024). The year-on-year change mainly stems from the share-based payment expense (for free share plans) related to the launch in July 2024 of the Group's key personnel retention plan aimed at helping drive its business growth. The share-based payment expense amounted to €20.9 million in first-half 2025 (versus €2.2 million in H1 2024) and included employer social security contributions at a rate of 30% (compared with 20% previously). The first-half 2025 operating loss figure also includes a net non-recurring expense of €0.4 million (compared with a €2.4 million net non-recurring expense in H1 2024).

The contribution to consolidated profit by Expleo Group - in which Assystem holds 37.13% of the capital and 38.94% of the quasi-equity instruments issued by the company (convertible bonds with capitalised interest) - was €7.5 million, corresponding to coupons on the convertible bonds. In first-half 2025, the share of Expleo Group's loss that was not recognised by Assystem in accordance with IAS 28 amounted to €26.3 million.

The Group ended the first six months of 2025 with a net financial expense of €3.4 million compared with a €0.7 million net financial expense in H1 2024. This year-on-year increase reflects the positive cash impact in H1 2024 arising from the sale of Assystem's stake in Framatome.

Consolidated profit for the period came to €4.3 million (compared with €5.0 million in H1 2024), after taking into account a €1.0 million income tax benefit, versus a €4.1 million income tax expense in H1 2024, including a €3.9 million deferred tax benefit arising on the recognition of the Group's free share plans in the consolidated accounts.

Information about Expleo Group





Revenue generated by Expleo Group contracted by 10.4% to €652.5 million in the first half of 2025 from €728.2 million in H1 2024. Expleo Group's EBITDA (including the impact of IFRS 16) fell 32% year on year to €48.1 million from €70.6 million, representing 7.4% of its consolidated revenue in the first half of 2025 versus 9.7% in H1 2024.

Before recognition of the capitalised interest on its quasi-equity instruments, Expleo Group posted an attributable consolidated loss for the period of €45.6 million, compared with a €12.0 million loss in H1 2024. As well as reflecting the above-described revenue contraction, this higher loss for H1 2025 includes the impact of an increase in non-recurring expenses due to plans put in place for adapting resources, while financial expenses remained relatively stable (net debt(4) of €590 million at 31 December 2024 and the traditional seasonal effect in the first half of the year).

PAYMENT OF THE 2024 DIVIDEND

At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2025, Assystem's shareholders approved the payment of a €1.0 dividend per share for 2024, representing a total payout of approximately €14.2 million(5). The ex-dividend date was Tuesday 8 July and the dividend was paid on Thursday 10 July.

FREE CASH FLOW(6) AND NET DEBT

Taking into account the seasonal pattern of the Group's working capital requirement, free cash flow (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) corresponded to a negative €14.7 million in the first half of 2025, compared with a negative €15.9 million in first-half 2024.

The Group's net debt(excluding the IFRS 16 impact) totalled €86.2 million at 30 June 2025, versus €49.3 million at 31 December 2024. The €36.9 million increase breaks down as follows:

a €14.7 million impact from free cash flow;

a €10.3 million impact related to the acquisition of Mactech Energy Group;

a €10.6 million net impact from purchases and sales of Assystem shares 7 ; and

; and a €1.3 million impact from other movements.

OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2025

Based on the trends observed since the beginning of 2025, and considering the persistently unsettled economic and geopolitical environment, Assystem has specified its objectives for full-year 2025, i.e.:

organic consolidated revenue growth ( 8 ) of around 5% ;

; a stable EBITA margin(9).

AVAILABILITY OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

On 19 September 2025, Assystem will make publicly available, and will file with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), its Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The Interim Financial Report, as well as Assystem's presentation of its results for the first half of 2025, will be published on the Group's website at www.assystem.com, in the section entitled "Investors /Regulated information".

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

17 September: First-half 2025 results - Presentation meeting at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

28 October: Third-quarter 2025 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 13 countries of operation, Assystem's 8,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity.

APPENDICES

As the changes referred to in this press release are calculated based on exact figures, there may be discrepancies in the totals and percentages shown in the following tables due to rounding.

1/ Revenue and EBITA

Revenue by geographic region





In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2025 % change (reported) % change

(organic(2)) Group(1) 301.3 326.4 +8.3% +4.7% France 189.6 193.0 +1.8% +1.8% International(1) 111.7 133.4 +19.4% +9.7%

(1)Consolidation since 1 January 2025 of the UK company, Mactech Energy Group, specialised in construction capabilities for the nuclear industry.

(2)On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

EBITA(3)





In millions of euros H1 2024 % of revenue H1 2025 % of revenue Group 18.5 6.1% 20.4 6.2% France 11.3 6.0% 11.4 5.9% International 10.1 9.0% 11.6 8.7% Holding company (2.9) - (2.6) -

(3) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA - Earnings Before Interest and Taxes - from Activity) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees other than Expleo Group and MPH (€0.3 million in H1 2024 and €0.2 million in H1 2025).

2/ Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated income statement





In millions of euros Six months ended 30/06/2024 Six months ended 30/06/2025 Revenue 301.3 326.4 Payroll costs (224.6) (242.7) Other operating income and expenses (49.6) (54.8) Taxes other than on income (0.5) (0.5) Depreciation, amortisation and provisions for risks and charges related to recurring operating items, net (8.4) (8.2) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA) 18.2 20.2 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees excl. Expleo Group and MPH Global Services 0.3 0.2 EBITA including share of profit of equity-accounted investees excl. Expleo Group and MPH Global Services





18.5 20.4 Non-recurring income and expenses (2.4) (0.4) Share-based payments(1) (2.2) (20.9) Operating profit/(loss) 13.9 (0.9) Share of profit/(loss) of Expleo Group (11.1) 0.0 Share of profit of MPH GS 0.1 0.1 Income from Expleo Group convertible bonds 6.9 7.5 Net financial income/(expense) on cash and debt (2.0) (4.0) Other financial income and expenses 1.3 0.6 Profit before tax 9.1 3.3 Income tax (4.1) 1.0 Consolidated profit for the period 5.0 4.3 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 5.2 4.7 Non-controlling interests (0.2) (0.4)

(1) In first-half 2025, mainly including the expense related to free shares granted in July 2024, including the 30% flat-rate social security contribution.

Consolidated statement of financial position





In millions of euros





31/12/2024 30/06/2025 ASSETS Goodwill 139.3 151.3 Intangible assets 2.7 2.5 Property, plant and equipment 11.5 10.9 Right-of-use assets 33.7 31.3 Investment property 2.0 2.0 Equity-accounted investees excl. Expleo Group 5.3 4.3 Expleo Group shares accounted for by the equity method - - Expleo Group convertible bonds 171.3 178.8 Expleo Group shares and convertible bonds 171.3 178.8 Other non-current financial assets 14.2 14.5 Deferred tax assets 11.4 14.7 Non-current assets 391.4 410.3 Trade receivables 191.6 201.2 Other receivables 29.7 32.5 Income tax receivables 3.2 3.2 Other current assets 1.4 1.8 Cash and cash equivalents(1) 31.2 26.0 Assets classified as held for sale - - Current assets 257.1 264.7 TOTAL ASSETS 648.5 675.0 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31/12/2024 30/06/2025 Share capital 15.7 15.7 Consolidated reserves 274.9 262.1 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 8.3 4.7 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 298.9 283.9 Non-controlling interests 2.0 1.4 Total equity 300.9 283.9 Long-term debt and non-current financial liabilities(1) 77.3 109.7 Non-current lease liabilities 26.0 23.9 Pension and other employee benefit obligations 19.4 18.7 Liabilities related to acquisitions of shares - 8.9 Long-term provisions 1.5 1.5 Deferred tax liabilities 0.2 0.2 Non-current liabilities 124.4 162.9 Short-term debt and current financial liabilities(1) 3.2 2.8 Current lease liabilities 10.0 9.7 Trade payables 40.6 39.5 Due to suppliers of non-current assets 0.1 0.2 Accrued taxes and payroll costs 121.9 123.5 Income tax liabilities 1.1 2.5 Short-term provisions 3.2 3.2 Other current liabilities 43.1 46.8 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale - - Current liabilities 223.2 228.2 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 648.5 675.0

(1) Net debt totalled €86.2 million at 30 June 2025 (excluding the impact of IFRS 16), breaking down as:

- €112.2 million in short- and long-term debt and current and non-current financial liabilities

- €26.0 million in cash and cash equivalents

Consolidated statement of cash flows



In millions of euros Six months ended 30/06/2024 Six months ended 30/06/2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EBITA including share of profit of equity-accounted investees





18.5





20.4 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions for risks and charges related to recurring operating items, net 8.4 8.2 EBITDA 26.9 28.6 Change in operating working capital requirement (26.9) (32.1) Income tax paid (6.5) (2.9) Other cash flows (1.2) 1.2 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (7.7) (5.2) O/w: - continuing operations (7.7) (5.2) - discontinued operations - -





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of disposals, o/w: (2.3) (2.0) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2.3) (2.0) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - - Acquisitions of shares, net of cash acquired (11.5) (10.3) Sales of shares and businesses 205.0 - Other movements, net - - Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities of discontinued operations





-





- Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities





191.2 (12.3) O/w: - continuing operations 191.2 (12.3) - discontinued operations - - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net financial income received/(expenses paid) (2.3) (2.4) Proceeds from new borrowings - 32.0 Repayments of borrowings and movements in other financial liabilities (27.1) - Repayments of lease liabilities* (5.9) (5.8) Dividends paid (104.2) - Other movements in equity of the parent company (3.4) (10.6) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities





(142.9) 13.2 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 40.6 (4.3)

* Including interest expense.

3/ Movements in net debt

In millions of euros - Excluding IFRS 16 impact Net debt at 31 Dec. 2024 49.3 Impact of free cash flow 14.7 Net-of-tax effect of acquisitions 10.3 Purchases and sales of treasury shares 10.6 Other financial cash flows 1.3 Net debt at 30 June 2025 86.2

4/ Information about the Company's capital

Number of shares At 31/12/2024 At 30/06/2025 At 31/08/2025 Ordinary shares outstanding 15,668,216 15,668,216 15,668,216 Treasury shares 1,200,118 1,481,938 816,406 Free shares and performance shares outstanding 1,427,063 1,402,563 737,641 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 14,757,482 14,276,129 - Weighted average number of diluted shares 15,348,869 14,857,793 -

Ownership structure at 31 August 2025

In % Shares Exercisable voting rights HDL Development(1) 58.23% 74.87% Free float(2) 36.56% 25.13% Treasury shares 5.21% -

(1)HDL Development is a holding company that is 95.65% controlled by Dominique Louis, Assystem's Chairman & CEO, notably through HDL, which itself holds 0.85% of Assystem's capital.

(2)Including 0.85% held by HDL and 3.45% held by Management (the Management-held shares, awarded under the AGA 2024-1 free share plan, are subject to a lock-up period expiring on 31 July 2030).

