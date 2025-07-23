Advancing sustainable mobility through innovative traffic management solutions and collaborative data integration: Akkodis announces participation in EU-funded project FEDORA

Akkodis is joining forces with leading European partners to create innovative traffic management solutions that enhance sustainable urban mobility across Europe.

VIENNA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and part of the Adecco Group, is proud to participate in the EU-funded FEDORA[1] project (Federation of Network Optimisation Services, Simulation Foresights, and Data Alchemy for Adaptable, Agile, Secure, and Resilient Multimodal Traffic Management). Coordinated by ERTICO - ITS Europe, the initiative, officially launched on June 1st, brings together a strong consortium of institutions focused on solving today's pressing mobility challenges.

The FEDORA project addresses key limitations in current traffic management systems, including a lack of orchestration when addressing multi-modal needs in structured integration protocols and in the incorporation of real-world traffic complexities. These gaps have led to suboptimal performance in managing mobility services and a divergence from the EU's sustainability targets. To tackle these challenges, FEDORA will develop a federated digital platform that enables advanced, real-time sensing and forecasting of transport supply and demand, supporting more efficient, sustainable movement of people and goods.

At the operational level, FEDORA will offer a collaborative data space from which advanced data processes using interconnected service and tools can be developed. It will also focus on the development of advanced traffic management optimization services and a multi-modal simulation environment to create and assess future mobility scenarios. The approach will be validated through six thematic demonstrations in diverse contexts, including Vienna, the Basque Country, Reggio Emilia, Nicosia, Budapest, and Copenhagen, addressing varying urban and rural conditions, infrastructure maturity levels, and multimodal mobility service availability. The demonstration phase is set to start in summer 2026, with Vienna as the first pilot city.

Akkodis brings proven expertise to FEDORA, having previously coordinated the Horizon 2020-funded MobiDataLab project, which advanced data sharing among mobility stakeholders across Europe. The methodologies and cloud-based service platform developed in MobiDataLab now serve as a foundation for FEDORA's data space and will be expanded as part of the new initiative.

FEDORA is anticipated to deliver several outcomes that will significantly improve the transport network and traffic oversight. It aims to enhance the multimodal transport system, ensuring efficient door-to-door mobility for both passengers and goods. Additionally, the initiative will develop effective solutions for secure data sharing across different transport modes, fostering a dynamic and responsive management framework.

"Akkodis is committed to leveraging its expertise in digital engineering to contribute to the success of the FEDORA project. By collaborating with ERTICO, the City of Vienna, and a strong network of partners, Akkodis aims to improve the efficiency of decarbonized transport solutions in complex environments, promoting their desirability in order to support the EU's vision for sustainable mobility," comments Tanguy Deren, Director of Innovation at Akkodis France.

This project has received funding from a Research and Innovation Action under Horizon Europe Framework with Grant Agreement No 101203465.





