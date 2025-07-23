Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI social platform, now supports compatibility with Binance Wallet-enabling users to securely manage their $IMAGE tokens while interacting with decentralized features across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

Expanding decentralized access through multichain wallet integration.

This connectivity allows users to engage seamlessly with Imagen's AI content tools, community governance, and personalized social experiences directly through one of Web3's most trusted wallet solutions. By supporting wallet-based access, Imagen continues to prioritize multichain fluidity, user freedom, and secure self-custody.

As part of its broader mission to power intelligent, creator-led ecosystems, Imagen Network leverages wallet interoperability to fuel seamless engagement with adaptive AI filters, modular social nodes, and tokenized participation tools.

With this upgrade, Imagen reinforces its focus on accessible, cross-chain interaction and user-controlled digital identity within the expanding decentralized social landscape.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

