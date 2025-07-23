Corbion receives strong sustainability ratings in multiple categories from CDP

Global ingredient supplier Corbion has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to sustainability, earning high marks in climate, water, and supplier engagement in CDP's Disclosure Cycle 2024.

Corbion, the sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, earned scores of A- in Climate, B in Water, and A- in Supplier Engagement, as determined by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. Results are based on data reported by Corbion through CDP's 2024 questionnaires in these categories.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP focuses on environmental information related to climate change, water security, and deforestation, and is used by investors, companies, and governments to assess and manage environmental risks and opportunities.

Sustainability in action: Behind the scores

Climate (A-)

Corbion's A- rating reflects its science-based approach to climate action, as well as its aggressive emission reduction targets established in line with requirements of the Science Based Targets Initiative. A key contributor was the company's commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2021. Corbion has also committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050.

Water (B)

To strengthen water stewardship, Corbion has established minimum water management requirements across all manufacturing sites. These include compliance with local water permits, implementation of pollution control and monitoring protocols, formal reporting and investigation of water-related risks, and preventive maintenance programs.

Supplier engagement (A-)

Corbion's A- rating reflects strong supplier engagement, particularly for high-impact raw materials. The company has implemented a multi-supplier sourcing policy for its most critical inputs and continues to support suppliers in developing carbon reduction plans. In 2024, Corbion collected primary emissions data covering approximately 65% of the GHG emissions from raw materials within the target scope.



Transparency drives progress

Corbion has participated in CDP's Climate Change and Supply Chain programs since 2016, and the Water questionnaire since 2020. The company began making its Climate Change submission public in 2019 and its Water submission public in 2021.?

"Every year, we see increases in regulatory demands and expectations, so our challenges intensify as we progress on our journey," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "The fact that Corbion continues earning high scores from CDP for the strength of our programs and performance is evidence that we do more than keep pace; we lead change, which takes discipline, collaboration, and a strong sense of purpose."

Last year, a?record 22,700+ companies were scored by CDP, assessing their transparency and action as they work to integrate Earth-positive decisions and build more resilient business models. CDP questionnaires assess various aspects of environmental performance, including governance, strategy, risk management, metrics, and targets. CDP scores help investors and stakeholders assess a company's environmental performance and commitment to sustainability, encouraging continuous improvement in environmental practices.?

"CDP is more than a reporting framework, it drives our performance and accountability. These scores affirm we're making progress where it matters most," said Diana Visser, Head of Sustainability of Corbion.

Attachment