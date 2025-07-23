Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 21:35
18,320 Euro
+0,38 % +0,070
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,37018,50007:42
18,37018,50007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion receives strong sustainability ratings in multiple categories from CDP

Global ingredient supplier Corbion has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to sustainability, earning high marks in climate, water, and supplier engagement in CDP's Disclosure Cycle 2024.

Corbion, the sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, earned scores of A- in Climate, B in Water, and A- in Supplier Engagement, as determined by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. Results are based on data reported by Corbion through CDP's 2024 questionnaires in these categories.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP focuses on environmental information related to climate change, water security, and deforestation, and is used by investors, companies, and governments to assess and manage environmental risks and opportunities.

Sustainability in action: Behind the scores

Climate (A-)
Corbion's A- rating reflects its science-based approach to climate action, as well as its aggressive emission reduction targets established in line with requirements of the Science Based Targets Initiative. A key contributor was the company's commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2021. Corbion has also committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050.

Water (B)
To strengthen water stewardship, Corbion has established minimum water management requirements across all manufacturing sites. These include compliance with local water permits, implementation of pollution control and monitoring protocols, formal reporting and investigation of water-related risks, and preventive maintenance programs.

Supplier engagement (A-)
Corbion's A- rating reflects strong supplier engagement, particularly for high-impact raw materials. The company has implemented a multi-supplier sourcing policy for its most critical inputs and continues to support suppliers in developing carbon reduction plans. In 2024, Corbion collected primary emissions data covering approximately 65% of the GHG emissions from raw materials within the target scope.

Transparency drives progress

Corbion has participated in CDP's Climate Change and Supply Chain programs since 2016, and the Water questionnaire since 2020. The company began making its Climate Change submission public in 2019 and its Water submission public in 2021.?
"Every year, we see increases in regulatory demands and expectations, so our challenges intensify as we progress on our journey," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion. "The fact that Corbion continues earning high scores from CDP for the strength of our programs and performance is evidence that we do more than keep pace; we lead change, which takes discipline, collaboration, and a strong sense of purpose."

Last year, a?record 22,700+ companies were scored by CDP, assessing their transparency and action as they work to integrate Earth-positive decisions and build more resilient business models. CDP questionnaires assess various aspects of environmental performance, including governance, strategy, risk management, metrics, and targets. CDP scores help investors and stakeholders assess a company's environmental performance and commitment to sustainability, encouraging continuous improvement in environmental practices.?

"CDP is more than a reporting framework, it drives our performance and accountability. These scores affirm we're making progress where it matters most," said Diana Visser, Head of Sustainability of Corbion.

Attachment

  • 2025-17-07_Corbion-CDP-Ratings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9dfe329e-063a-4d32-bcf1-4e92a8cb7cd2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.