EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

H1 2025 - Trading Update



23.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H1 2025 - Trading Update wienerberger proves resilient in challenging markets, increases revenues and reaffirms 2025 guidance Vienna, July 23, 2025 - The strong performance seen in Q1 2025 - driven by innovation, efficiency measures and a highly resilient business model - continued in Q2 2025. Macroeconomic conditions are challenging as construction demand in some core end markets did not recover as anticipated. However, wienerberger adapted through several decisive cost-management measures and achieved solid results in the first half of 2025, increasing sale volumes in key sectors. Through strategic investments and acquisitions in several regions, the company continues to build on its platforms for future growth. In Western Europe, wienerberger delivered a solid performance in a region showing early signs of recovery. In France, the company further strengthened its roofing and facade business and leveraged its leading solar solutions business, GSEi, which was fully acquired through a buy-out of minority shareholders in early July 2025. While domestic solar demand remained soft, export activity to the UK has been strong, and GSEi is expected to contribute to earnings growth in 2025 and beyond. In the Netherlands, we achieved robust performance in renovation-driven segments and higher margins in roofing and pavers. The integration of Grain Plastics supported the pipe segment, while in Belgium, encouraging trends emerged in roof tiles amid fiscal incentives and supportive weather conditions. Across all Western markets, wienerberger remained focused on efficiency, pricing discipline, and enhancing market positions with a long-term view. In a persistently weak German construction environment, wienerberger maintained resilience during the first half of 2025. While roofing volumes declined slightly due to intense competition in certain local regions of the German market, an improved product mix supported a modest price increase. In contrast, wall and paving segments showed some volume growth, driven by targeted market repositioning and share gains on the back of pricing initiatives. In the face of continued market weakness and unsatisfactory performance, wienerberger remains actively focused on strengthening operational efficiency and long-term positioning in its key segments. In the UK and Ireland, wienerberger delivered a solid performance in a challenging market environment during the first half of 2025. In the UK, a recovering new build sector contributed to a 12% increase in brick sales volume over the corresponding period in 2024, growing wienerberger's market share. Roof tile volumes remained subdued due to continued weakness in renovation activity. However, manufacturing constraints for roof tiles will no longer apply in the second half of 2025 as the ramp-up of the new Smeed Dean plant progresses, having successfully addressed initial delays in project delivery. wienerberger's Piping Solutions business performed broadly in line with expectations, despite market headwinds in the renovation segment, with share gains in the merchant sector partially offsetting a lack of market tailwinds. Both markets offer further growth potential for the second half of the year. In Eastern Europe, construction markets have lost some of the momentum seen in 2024. To maintain Group margins, wienerberger responded early with targeted pricing and efficiency initiatives. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the company expanded its market positions across key product segments and recorded encouraging developments in several countries - including a significant market share gain in the Hungarian wall segment. At the same time, wienerberger continues to align its portfolio with long-term trends such as ecological system solutions and renovation. With inflation expected to ease, market sentiment improving and interest rates decreasing, the company anticipates a gradual recovery across the region in the second half of 2025. In North America, wienerberger was impacted by a significantly weaker-than-expected macroeconomic environment in the first half of 2025, alongside heightened market volatility: Housing starts declined by 6% mortgage interest rates remained elevated at 6.7% and residential construction activity stagnated. As a result, brick volumes declined by 7% in the US and 12% in Canada. The piping business-maintained volume growth (+4%) and gained market share, but industry-wide price pressure weighed on overall performance. In this challenging market environment North America remains well-positioned for future organic growth and continues to capitalize on enhancing operational efficiencies, strict cost and price discipline as well as successful integration efforts. wienerberger H1 2025 Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "Our performance in the first half of 2025 clearly demonstrates wienerberger's strength and adaptability. Sales revenues came in at €2.3 billion in H1 2025 versus €2.2 billion in H1 2024. We responded swiftly and decisively to deteriorating conditions in key markets, while continuing to invest in growth and innovation. Given the ongoing global challenges-primarily the slower-than-expected normalization of interest rates-a full market recovery in the second half is unlikely. To stay on track, we will consistently implement efficiency measures across all regions. Based on our solid first-half results, we remain confident in meeting our targets and reaffirm our full-year 2025 guidance." Overall, we expect Group-wide operating EBITDA of just over €380 million in the first half of the year compared to € 400 million in the same period of the previous year. In the face of macroeconomic challenges, wienerberger achieved these solid results through decisive efficiency measures as well as targeted strategic acquisitions in growth segments across our business. In particular, the integration of Terreal ahead of schedule - which significantly enhanced the Group's offerings of integrated roof and solar solutions - continues to contribute positively to results and enables further growth in the renovation market. wienerberger remains highly committed to this value-creating growth strategy, creating new opportunities and meeting increasing demand in recovering sectors. Outlook 2025 Due to the decisive efficiency measures implemented in the first half of 2025 as well as further positive contributions made by strategic acquisitions, wienerberger expects EBITDA to be above first half year level in the second half of 2025. With an ongoing emphasis on innovation, solutions, and operational efficiency, the company remains confident in meeting its targets and reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance. wienerberger will publish the final results of the first half of the year 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 780 02757 | investor@wienerberger.com



23.07.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



