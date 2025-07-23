Key Highlights:

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a strategic technology transfer with CCL Design (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a global leader in printed electronics and specialty labeling. This achievement significantly advances Ynvisible's path to scalable production and commercial deployment of its ultra-low power, flexible e-paper display solutions.

Ynvisible's technical and production teams recently visited CCL Design's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in China to oversee the integration of its e-paper display technology into CCL's roll-to-roll production processes. The result: a seamless transition to high-volume manufacturing, a critical enabler for market expansion.

The visit also marked the launch of production for a key commercial order. This milestone confirms not only technical readiness but also the company's shift from R&D to revenue-generating operations

"This milestone is more than just technical validation - it's commercial proof of concept," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO and Chairman of Ynvisible. "It demonstrates our ability to collaborate with global partners and manufacture at scale to meet real customer demand."

The successful execution of this project reinforces Ynvisible's broader strategy: to become the industry standard for sustainable, ultra-low power e-paper displays across retail, healthcare, industrial, supply chain and IoT solutions.

Where to Meet Us

Interested in learning more about Ynvisible's technology and commercial rollout plans? Come see us at CM Equity's 25th Investment Conference on October 1 in Munich, or at Embedded World North America, on November 4-6, where we'll be showcasing new use cases and product demos.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

About CCL Industries

CCL Design is a division of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.B), a global specialty packaging leader with more than 200 production facilities in 40+ countries. CCL Design offers advanced printed electronics, functional films, labels, and security components to markets including automotive, electronics, and consumer goods.

