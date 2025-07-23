Steve Homer Takes on New Role as President, UK Touring

AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, today announced that Jim King has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals. In addition, Steve Homer will transition to a new position as President, UK Touring at the company, as part of King's team.

King, who was most recently CEO of European Festivals, will add oversight of the company's UK concert promotion business from arena and stadium tours to club performances to his remit. In his new role, Homer will focus on AEG Presents' UK touring business, leveraging his long-standing relationships and experience as one of the country's leading concert promoters.

"Jim's appointment is both a recognition of his achievements and a key strategic step as we continue aligning and expanding our UK and European business strategies," said Adam Wilkes, President CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific, to whom King will report. "His vision and leadership have been central to shaping the company's presence and footprint across the region, and I'm confident that under his guidance we're well positioned for even greater success in the United Kingdom and across the continent. In addition, I'm thrilled that Steve will pivot to his new role, where he can focus on what he does best bringing his talents as a gifted concert promoter to our newly realigned business."

Commented King: "It's a privilege to take on this role at a time when the live entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly. AEG Presents has been my home for nearly 20 years now, and I've never been more excited about the opportunities ahead. I'm grateful to Adam and Jay Marciano [Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents] for their trust in me as we continue to build our business throughout the region with our extraordinary team, and I'm looking forward to working even more closely with Steve as we shape the future of our UK live event strategy."

From a formative start at Cream, where he produced the pioneering Creamfields festival, to launching celebrated events like RockNess and Bestival, King has long been at the forefront of live music innovation. Since joining AEG Presents in 2008, he has led the creation and production of flagship festivals including BST Hyde Park featuring global superstars such as Adele, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen and the eclectic All Points East, hosting acts like LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Stormzy, and Chase Status. King also oversees Rock en Seine in Paris and co-launched Bristol's Forwards Festival with Team Love in 2022. Most recently, 2025 saw the successful launch of LIDO in London's Victoria Park, further reinforcing his reputation for imaginative, sustainable, and community-driven programming.

