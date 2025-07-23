The introduction of the next generation catalyst will exceed the current capacity and improve the e-kerosene yield by 15%

Sasol Chemicals, a business of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL: NYSE: SSL), and German startup INERATEC have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) committing to the supply of Sasol's next generation catalyst as soon as the development cycle is completed in 2026.

Supplied with Sasol FT-catalyst: ERA ONE Frankfurt, INERATEC's commercial scale e-Fuel plant. INERATEC

INERATEC operates the largest Power-to-Liquid (PtL) facility worldwide called ERA ONE for the production of e-Waxes and e-Fuels. The facility's annual production target of up to 2,500 tons of sustainable e-Fuels is enabled by Sasol's current state-of-the-art Cobalt FT catalyst. The introduction of the next generation catalyst will allow the facility to exceed the current capacity and improve the e-kerosene yield by 15%.

"To date, the necessary feedstocks for e-SAF, such as green hydrogen, are quite scarce," explains Dirk Uys, VP Sales South African Chemicals. "That's why improving yields is the most important lever we have at the moment to make large-scale commercialization feasible." From the earliest tests to the recent plant opening, Sasol Chemicals has provided INERATEC with its benchmark catalysts based on the company's proprietary Fischer-Tropsch know-how.

The LoI marks another milestone in the two companies' on-going collaboration, that also extends to the German-South African CARE-O-SENE research project, where both are consortium partners. The large-scale commercialization of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) is a cornerstone in de-fossilizing air transportation, with commitments from industry, politics and the scientific community to speed up development and commercialization. "This is a fast-developing field. The start-up of ERA ONE early June 2025 is an important signal from INERATEC and we aim to stay a key player in the growing e-SAF market," comments Tim Böltken, Founder and Managing Director INERATEC. "Having an experienced partner like Sasol Chemicals is a hugely important aspect for our ambitions."

The Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, on which Sasol's benchmark catalysts are based, was discovered and patented in 1925 by German chemical scientists Franz Fischer and Hans Tropsch. Since the 1950s, Sasol has developed the process as proprietary technology, making the company the world leader in this field. Proven over the last 30 years, Sasol's Cobalt Fischer-Tropsch catalysts are currently the most reliable and effective of their kind.

About Sasol

Sasol is a global energy and chemicals company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities. We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally, creating value for our stakeholders.

