Thrive has a 30-year successful track record, funding 45 wind, solar, storage, tidal and geothermal projects across the UK. As at FY24, Thrive managed £114m of assets and, since inception, has raised over £63m from more than 6,000 investors. In 2023, Thrive announced ambitions to double its clean energy generation capacity by 2028, and made significant headway during FY24, adding 81.4MW of new capacity to its development pipeline, plus an additional 35MW of match funded development capacity. To fund this growth, Thrive is seeking to raise £5m through a crowd-raise via Triodos Bank (with c £1.8m raised to date). This share offer is due to close 4 August 2025, with details available on the Triodos Bank website. Edison recently recorded an interview with Thrive's CEO, Matthew Clayton.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...