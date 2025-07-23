Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 09:06
28,190 Euro
+6,30 % +1,670
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,29009:15
28,20028,30009:15
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 08:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Leadership Team

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 23, 2025, at 9:05 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Jested-Rask (M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration) has been appointed Executive Vice President, Tissue Business Area at Valmet, effective August 1, 2025. In this position he will report to the President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and is a member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team.

Jon Jested-Rask brings over 20 years of international experience and has held several senior management positions. He joins Valmet from FLSmidth, where he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations & Business Development. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at Neles, Metso and Kemotron A/S.

Jon Jested-Rask will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I am confident that Jon's expertise and collaborative approach will contribute significantly to our strategic goals and to the continued success of Tissue Business Area, especially as we Lead the way in transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow. His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term value for our customers and stakeholders," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:
Anu Pires, EVP, People, Communications and Culture, Valmet, tel. +358 (0)10 672 0000

Jon Jested-Rask's CV:

Executive Vice President, Tissue BA, Valmet, as of August 1, 2025
Born 1975
M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration
Danish citizen

Relevant previous experience:
Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations & Business Development, FLSmidth, 2024-2025
President - Europe, Central Asia & North Africa, FLSmidth, 2022-2024
EVP, Products & Solutions, Neles, 2005-2022

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-leadership-team,c4210232

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/4210232-0-jpeg,c3457666

4210232_0.jpeg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-leadership-team-302511744.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.