Gupshup Technologies: Gupshup Raises over $60 Million from Globespan and EvolutionX to Fuel Conversational Engagement Growth and Market Expansion

Funding will deepen market presence, win enterprise clients, and scale AI Agent adoption across India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the global Conversational AI leader, today announced it has raised over $60 million in a funding round combining equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital. The funding will fuel the expansion of its Conversational AI and messaging platform as well as accelerate go-to-market execution across high-growth markets, including India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

This latest investment validates Gupshup's market leadership in helping businesses engage their customers through conversational AI experiences delivered via text messaging or voice. With 50,000+ customers in 130+ countries, Gupshup has consistently been recognized by industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, and Juniper, for its outstanding AI capabilities and market leadership in the evolving Conversational AI landscape. Across marketing, sales, and support use cases, Gupshup is delivering measurable business impact such as substantially higher conversions and revenues, lower costs, and increased customer satisfaction.

The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance sales velocity, product innovation, and deepen market presence across key verticals, globally. Gupshup is experiencing unprecedented demand for its platform, driven by the AI transformation across the world.

"Gupshup has turned the vision of Conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We're proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers", said Andy Goldfarb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Globespan Capital Partners. "From India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, Gupshup's Conversation Cloud and AI Agents are transforming customer and employee interactions. As Meta's Partner of the Year, they're building the foundation for AI-powered messaging at scale."

"Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice, which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion," said Rahul Shah, Partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital. " Gupshup is well-poised to lead the AI transformation worldwide, and we are excited to work with them and support them in this journey. With this investment, we continue our strategy of investing in category-leading growth stage companies in Asia".

"We're at an inflection point where AI Agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognize that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity", said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup.

The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalized, human-like conversations. Through solutions like Conversational AI Agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalize, and Campaign Manager, businesses can handle everything from product discovery and purchasing to customer support and retention, representing a significant evolution from traditional chatbots to autonomous agents.

Gupshup's platform already powers 120 Billion+ messages annually for thousands of enterprises, with advanced AI capabilities that position it as the comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to implement conversational engagement at scale.

