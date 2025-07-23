Anzeige
23.07.2025 08:48 Uhr
A Royal Reunion: Jaipur Polo Team Captures the Jaipur Trophy 2025 at Guards Polo Club

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a sky that bore witness to history, the Jaipur Polo Team triumphantly reclaimed the Jaipur Trophy at Guards Polo Club, bringing India's regal spirit of polo to the heart of England. In a nail-biting finale on July 19th at The Queen's Ground, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led his team to an 8-7 victory over a valiant Guards Polo Club side, marking a deeply symbolic win on the inaugural Indian Polo Day.

A Royal Reunion: Jaipur Polo Team lifts the Jaipur Trophy 2025 at Guards Polo Club

The day marked more than just a tournament - it celebrated the rekindling of a historic bond. The Jaipur Trophy, first presented to the Club in 1968 by HH Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, returned to Guards Polo Club's tournament calendar after an eleven-year hiatus. For the current Maharaja of Jaipur, the revival was personal - a tribute to legacy and lineage.

"This isn't just about reviving a trophy," said His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh. "It's about honouring a heritage and sharing it with the world."

Earlier in the day, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh presented prizes at the 18-goal Indian Polo Challenge Shield, before donning the iconic Jaipur colours and returning to the field to lead his team. Alongside Suján Indian Tigers patron Jaisal Singh, seasoned Indian professional Abhimanyu Pathak, and Argentine powerhouse Daniel Otamendi, the Maharaja delivered a commanding performance - scoring, assisting, and anchoring his team with poise and precision.

Despite fierce resistance from the Guards squad - featuring Dino Dhankhar, Vishwarup Bajaj, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, and Will Emerson - Jaipur held their nerve. In the final minutes, it was the Maharaja himself who secured the match-winning goal, a poetic conclusion to a contest laced with symbolism and emotion.

The day culminated with a grand prize ceremony, graced by HH Maharaja Lakshraj Prakash of Sirmaur and Maharaja Narendra Singh. Players received gleaming replicas of the majestic Jaipur Trophy - crafted in lacquered brass by Code Silver in India, not just as mementos of a win but emblems of a revived legacy.

From dazzling polo to the rhythms of elite dhol drummers and classical Indian dance, Indian Polo Day at Guards Polo Club was a celebration of culture, connection, and royal tradition - an unforgettable chapter in modern polo history.

For more information, visit https://www.thejaipurpolo.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736573/Jaipur_Polo_2025_trophy.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-royal-reunion-jaipur-polo-team-captures-the-jaipur-trophy-2025-at-guards-polo-club-302511753.html

