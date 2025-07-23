ODIOT SA Becomes a Patron of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Paris, July 23, 2025 at 8:45 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces its commitment as a patron of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a landmark Parisian institution dedicated to promoting the heritage of decorative arts in France.

By joining the museum's Partners Club, Odiot SA reaffirms its dedication to preserving French artistic heritage and passing on exceptional craftsmanship. This sponsorship is a natural continuation of the history of Maison Odiot, which is represented in the museum's collection by 33 silversmithing pieces and 176 drawings from the works of Jean-Baptiste-Claude Odiot.

"It is an honor for Odiot to support the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a place of memory and inspiration for today's and future generations of designers," said Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of Odiot SA. "Our commitment aims to foster dialogue between tradition and innovation and to contribute to the revival of the decorative arts."

Odiot SA's support will contribute not only to the promotion of the museum's permanent collections and the organization of cultural and educational events for the Odiot SA Shareholder-Patrons Club, but also to the acquisition of Odiot pieces by the museum.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT.FR) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJhyZ8mXl2vHyp6eYZtll2VqaWlpmJSZZpKWx5ebZsrKa2mSyJqSZpaYZnJklmpq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93154-20250723_pr_odiotsa_mad_en.pdf