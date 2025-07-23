Watches Dominating Summer 2025: Trends From the Pre-Owned Luxury Market by BQ Watches

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2025 has brought more than just sun and sport - it's ushered in a notable shift in wristwear preferences. From revived icons to unexpected favourites, this season's most sought-after watches reflect a balance of timeless design, fresh energy, and celebrity-fueled demand.

Using search trend data and insights from the secondary luxury market, BQ Watches - a leader in pre-owned timepieces - has compiled a snapshot of what's hot in horology right now.

The GMT Revival

Model to watch: Rolex GMT-Master II

A classic is having a moment. Search interest for the Rolex GMT-Master II has reached new highs this summer, pointing to a resurgence in demand for this iconic dual-time travel companion. While the "Pepsi" bezel remains a collector's favourite, Jubilee bracelet references in both steel and two-tone are seeing renewed attention.

"The GMT-Master II remains one of Rolex's most versatile and recognisable designs," says Spencer Dryer, Founder of BQ Watches. "We've seen strong demand across both vintage and current models, especially as clients look for pieces that blend function with status."

Classic Core: The Datejust Returns

Model to watch: Rolex Datejust

Long considered the understated hero of the Rolex lineup, the Datejust is anything but quiet this summer. Search data shows a sharp spike in interest, signalling renewed appreciation for the model's timeless proportions, dial variety, and everyday wearability. Whether in fluted bezel or smooth, 36mm or 41mm, the Datejust's appeal is clearly on the rise.

The Cartier Curveball

Model to watch: Cartier Santos de Cartier Large WSSA0039

The Cartier Santos - especially in its large steel format with blue dial - is quietly becoming one of the most talked-about watches of the season. Online searches for the reference WSSA0039 have increased notably, reflecting the watch's growing appeal among both collectors and style-led buyers. With its heritage aviation roots and integrated bracelet, the Santos wears equally well in boardrooms and beach clubs.

Green Means Go

Models to watch: Rolex Datejust 36 Green Palm Dial, IWC Pilot's Chronograph Green Dial, TAG Heuer Carrera Green

Green dials have officially gone mainstream. The term "green dial watch" has reached a five-year high in search popularity - and it's easy to see why. From Rolex's tropical-themed Datejust variants to racing-inspired chronographs, green is being used across both sport and dress styles to create eye-catching yet refined designs.

Search Signals: The New Buyer Profile

Search term: "Rolex watch men"

Perhaps most telling of all is the recent rise in searches for "Rolex watch men" - suggesting a growing audience of first-time or mainstream buyers entering the market. This spike indicates increased interest beyond watch enthusiasts, as broader demographics begin exploring entry-level luxury and pre-owned models.

The Verdict

Whether it's a return to classics or a lean into bolder design, summer 2025 is proving that the watch market is as trend-sensitive as fashion. From the GMT-Master II's revival to the Cartier Santos' quiet surge, collectors and newcomers alike are being drawn to timepieces that tell more than just time - they tell a story of style, status, and substance.

BQ Watches continues to monitor search behaviour, buyer interest, and secondary market shifts - offering a curated view into the pieces that are defining the moment and the ones likely to hold their value long after the summer sun fades.

