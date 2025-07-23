McKinsey & Company says US solar deployment through 2035 could fall 9% under a high-tariff scenario, with 60% duties on Chinese imports and 20% on others. From pv magazine USA The evolving tariff environment piles on top of ongoing uncertainties for the transition to renewable energy, said analysis from McKinsey & Company. The consulting firm modeled a three-tiered scenario of tariffs over the next decade, finding that a "high tariff" path would knock down US solar deployment considerably. Under a "global tensions escalate" scenario, the firm estimated that solar installations would fall 9% in ...

