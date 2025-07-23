News Summary

Entrust and PlaySafe ID announce new partnership to enhance online gaming safety.

Integration of Entrust Identity Verification solution provides seamless and secure Know Your Customer check.

PlaySafe ID platform aims to combat cheating, bots and harmful behavior, while supporting compliance with the UK Online Safety Act's Protection of Children Codes.

Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, today announced a partnership with PlaySafe ID, the platform that keeps cheaters, bots, and predators out of games. The partnership will power PlaySafe ID's secure onboarding and verification process using Entrust Identity Verification to enable seamless and secure onboarding experience for gamers worldwide.

Built with a privacy-first mindset, PlaySafe ID issues a verified, game-agnostic digital ID that confirms the human identity behind the account promoting accountability and improved protection for users, while still allowing them to remain anonymized. The platform aims to address wider issues that erode trust and enjoyment in online gaming communities, such as cheating, hacking, bot activity, and inappropriate behavior, while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations such as the UK's Online Safety Act.

How It Works

Users create a PlaySafe ID account and complete a quick and secure identity verification process powered by Entrust. Users simply take a photo of their government-issued ID and a short video selfie. Entrust identity verification first checks that the ID is genuine and not fraudulent and then matches it to the user's face in the selfie video. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present, mitigating identity fraud attempts such as stolen ID or deepfakes. Once verified, users receive a unique, random, and anonymized PlaySafe ID, granting access to PlaySafe-protected gaming and matchmaking with other verified gamers. The verification data is kept separate from the PlaySafe ID, ensuring gamers remain anonymized during gameplay while knowing they are engaging with other legitimate, verified players.

"Gaming should be fun, fair, and safe for everyone," said Andrew Wailes, CEO of PlaySafe ID. "Our partnership with Entrust ensures that our user verification process is both secure and scalable, and also aligns with the values of frictionless user experience and privacy. Their technology will be instrumental in helping us build a future where fair play is the standard, and cheating, fraud and harmful behavior are no longer tolerated."

Regulation in Gaming

This partnership will enable game providers and developers to prepare for the inbound Protection of Children Codes, coming into force in July 2025 as part of the Online Safety Act, which mandates that services accessed by children must manage risks and protect children from encountering harmful content.

"We're proud to join PlaySafe ID in their mission to make online gaming a safer place," said Samuel Steg, Head of Compliance for Identity Verification at Entrust. "Fraudulent activity online continues to grow both in scope and sophistication, and gaming environments are no exception. Our identity verification technology provides robust, high-assurance Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, offering gamers a seamless and secure onboarding experience. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a safer digital future and promoting trust, fairness, and safety within digital spaces."

PlaySafe ID is currently in integration discussions with several major gaming platforms, with the first partnerships expected to launch later this year.

For more information, visit www.playsafeid.com or www.entrust.com.

About Entrust:

Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. We enable organisations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network. We are trusted by the world's most trusted organisations. Learn more at www.entrust.com.

About PlaySafe ID

PlaySafe ID stops cheating, botting, and child abuse in games. The company enables players to enjoy gaming at its fairest by issuing anonymised 'PlaySafe IDs' to users who verify themselves. With a single ID issued to each user, penalties can now be issued to users who are caught cheating or being inappropriate to children across all PlaySafe Protected games. The company was founded in response to the cheating and bots prolific in online games, and the growing need to keep children safe from predators and bad-actors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722129074/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

For Entrust: Ken.Kadet@entrust.com

For Playsafe ID: Emma@raptorpr.com