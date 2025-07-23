Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
Neubewertung voraus?: Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 09:30 Uhr
Betterhomes Reports Dubai Residential Property Market Remains a Global Magnet in H1 2025 with Sales Surging

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai's residential real estate market continues to defy global headwinds, delivering another record-breaking performance in the first half of 2025. According to the newly released Shaping Skylines Q2 2025 Dubai Residential Real Estate Market Report by Betterhomes, total residential sales reached AED 151.8 billion, a 46% year-on-year increase in value and a 25% rise in transaction volumes, with 50,485 units sold.

The report highlights Dubai's continued ascent as one of the world's most dynamic real estate destinations, supported by a growing population seeking Dubai homes for sale, investor-friendly legislation, and a robust development pipeline.

Momentum Continues Across Segments

Compared to Q1, residential sales grew 33% in value and 19% in volume, underlining strong market momentum. The prime residential segment recorded a new benchmark with 1,417 luxury transactions in Q2, a 67% quarter-on-quarter jump and a 113% increase year-on-year which confirms a rising global appeal of luxury off-plan property for sale in Dubai among ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

"Q3 is shaping up to be an exciting phase for Dubai's property market," said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes. "With around 20,000 new units already delivered and another 70,000 expected by year-end, the city is well-positioned to meet rising demand from investors and end-users alike."

Supply Expands, Prices Hold Strong

Dubai saw over 20,000 new units delivered in H1 2025, with Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) leading completions at 20%, followed by Sobha Hartland (11%) and Mohammed Bin Rashid City (8%). Looking ahead, over 200,000 new units are projected through 2027 reflecting developer confidence in Dubai's long-term growth.

Despite the influx of supply, average property prices continue to rise, reaching AED 1,582 per square foot, a 6% increase from H2 2024 and up 3% from Q1 2025. Prices are now 18% higher year-on-year and 90% above the pandemic-era low of AED 833 per square foot.

Investor Activity and Cash Deals on the Rise

The report also revealed a strong resurgence in investor activity, with investors accounting for 58% of all transactions in Q2, up from 50% in Q1. Meanwhile, end-user activity dropped to 42%, as buyers sought rental income and capital appreciation in a high-demand market.

Cash buyers dominated the market in Q2, representing 52% of transactions, up from 42% in Q1. Mortgage deals fell to 48%, indicating an increasingly liquid buyer base, driven by high-net-worth individuals and international investors seeking swift deal closures.

Global Buyer Shifts Reflect Dubai's Expanding Reach

The UK overtook India to become the leading buyer nationality in Q2, driven by a 56% quarterly surge in transactions. India and Pakistan retained second and third positions, respectively, while Poland made its debut in the top five. Notably, Russia dropped out of the top 10 for the first time, with Ireland climbing to sixth.

As Dubai continues to draw global interest, particularly from European buyers, its property market stands firm as one of the most attractive and resilient investment destinations worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/betterhomes-reports-dubai-residential-property-market-remains-a-global-magnet-in-h1-2025-with-sales-surging-302511789.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
