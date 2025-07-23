The 185 MW/370 MWh Koorangie battery energy storage project in Australia has reached a major milestone. Developer Edify Energy says the system, featuring grid-forming inverters, is now fully operational. From pv magazine Australia Australian renewables developer Edify Energy has announced that the Koorangie energy storage system is now fully operational, importing and exporting electricity to the grid in Australia at its full nameplate capacity. Designed and developed by Edify Energy but owned by Italian energy infrastructure investor Sostoneo Infrastructure Partners, the Koorangie battery has ...

