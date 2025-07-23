AM Best will host its annual Europe Insurance Market and Methodology Briefings on Thursday, 6 November 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (GMT) at Convene 200 Aldersgate, St. Paul's in London. Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re's group chief economist and head of Swiss Re Institute, will deliver the keynote presentation, titled, "Economic and Geopolitical Outlook."

The programme also will focus on climate challenges and opportunities for the (re)insurance industry, with a panel discussion that includes Alex Hindson, partner, head of sustainability, Crowe UK; Amy Barnes, head of energy and power, as well as head of climate and sustainability strategy, Marsh; and Jessica Botelho-Young, director, analytics, AM Best. Additionally, speakers will share their perspectives on how the (re)insurance sector has benefited from globalization and explore "new world" protectionist strategies, The market briefing will also offer sessions exploring balance sheets and exposure management considerations and highlight the reinsurance market and AM Best's Credit Rating activity and outlooks for the EMEA region.

The afternoon programme will examine AM Best's latest benchmarking analysis and criteria updates, as well as analysts' latest observations on IFRS 17, insurer impairments and the importance of ERM.

Doors will open for the Insurance Market Briefing at 8:30 a.m. GMT, with sessions beginning at 9:00 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the first market briefing. The afternoon Methodology Briefing begins at 2:00 p.m.

To register to attend any sessions of this conference, or for more information, along with details on innovation exhibitors, please visit https://web.ambest.com/about/events/am-best-hosted-events/2025/europe-insurance-market-briefing-london.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

