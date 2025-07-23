TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation July 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
23 July 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Investor Update Presentation
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published an Investor Update Presentation. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
Please click here to view the presentation
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
George Shiel
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor update - Jul 2025 - FINAL