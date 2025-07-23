Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Directorship Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9 (R)

The Company announces that Mr Graham Paterson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of HgCapital Trust plc with effect from 23 July 2025.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 July 2025

