Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Directorship Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Notification pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9 (R)
The Company announces that Mr Graham Paterson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of HgCapital Trust plc with effect from 23 July 2025.
23 July 2025
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
