Liminatus Pharma Inc.: Liminatus Pharma, Inc. Initiates Strategic Review of Blockchain-Integrated Treasury Strategy

LA PALMA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it has initiated a strategic review to evaluate the potential inclusion of regulated digital asset strategies as part of its broader treasury management framework.

This internal review is part of Liminatus's continued commitment to strong financial stewardship and balance sheet optimization. While its core focus remains firmly on advancing cancer therapies, the Company believes it is prudent to assess innovative financial instruments-including blockchain-based assets-that may enhance treasury efficiency and diversify non-operating capital reserves.

"Liminatus remains fully committed to our mission of developing life-changing cancer therapies," said Chris Kim, CEO of Liminatus Pharma, Inc. "At the same time, we believe responsible treasury management is essential to supporting our long-term goals. This review is not a shift in our business focus, but an effort to evaluate modern financial tools-such as regulated digital assets-that may enhance the way we manage non-operating capital."

Liminatus emphasizes that this is an exploratory process only. As of today, the Company has not entered into any agreements regarding the acquisition, custody, or use of digital assets. Any potential future steps would be subject to approval by the Board of Directors and undertaken in full alignment with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and public company disclosure standards.

About Liminatus Pharma, Inc.

Liminatus is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting cancer antigens and tumor-specific immune responses. Liminatus is also committed to responsible innovation in capital strategy to support its long-term scientific and operational objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. Future developments affecting Liminatus may not be those that Liminatus has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Liminatus), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Liminatus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to Liminatus as of the date of this press release, and while Liminatus believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that Liminatus has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements as predictions of future results. Liminatus's actual future results may be materially different from what it expects. Liminatus qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.



