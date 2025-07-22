GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2025.

Q2 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 1% year-on-year to US$363.9 million

U.S. sales grew 7.7% as concrete and cement volumes increased 20.7% and 4.2%, respectively

U.S. concrete and cement prices increased 9.5% and 0.6%, respectively

Mexico cement and concrete prices increased 4.2% and 3%, respectively

EBITDA decreased 11.6% to US$118.4 million, with a 32.5% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$826.9 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.48x as of June 2025

Earnings per share decreased 18.1% year-on-year, to US$0.2242

Free cash flow totaled US$48.6 million with a 41.1% free cash flow conversion rate

A dividend of Ps. 1.7674 per share was paid on May 13, 2025, representing a 15% year-on-year increase

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q2 25 Q2 24 Q2 25 vs. Q2 24 H1 25 H1 24 H1 25 vs. H1 24 Net sales 363.9 360.3 1.0% 610.4 633.2 -3.6% Operating income before other expenses, net 91.0 109.3 -16.7% 139.0 167.8 -17.1% EBITDA* 118.4 133.9 -11.6% 191.9 216.8 -11.5% EBITDA margin 32.5% 37.1% 31.4% 34.2% Free cash flow** 48.6 29.0 67.7% 60.8 70.7 -14.0% Net income 73.5 89.6 -18.0% 114.1 138.5 -17.7% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.2242 0.2738 -18.1% 0.3480 0.4235 -17.8%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "While the second quarter was more challenging than anticipated, GCC's resilience has been demonstrated in the past, and this year will be no exception. Our company-wide cost and expense optimization plan reflects our commitment to protecting profitability through the remainder of the year."

Enrique continued, "We remain focused on what we can control and confident that our disciplined execution, along with our long-term strategy, will enable us to navigate short-term pressures and continue creating sustained value for our stakeholders."

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, aggregates, concrete, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

