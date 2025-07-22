Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $1,594,000 ($0.66 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.27% compared to an ROA of 1.24% and an ROE of 13.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $699,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense was $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $75,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024. Total non-interest income was $708,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $3.1 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.91% and an annualized ROE of 10.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total assets increased $34.5 million, or 13.3% on an annualized basis, to $556.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total gross loans increased $32 million, or 16.5% on an annualized basis, to $422.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total gross loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $25.8 million, or 12.1% on an annualized basis, to $454.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $2.1 million to $50.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.46 to $21.03 per common share as of June 30, 2025 compared to $20.57 at March 31, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,396,896 as of June 30, 2025.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















June 30, December 31, June 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2024











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,145,996 $ 3,754,395 $ 4,440,307





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,635,221 6,452,143 5,021,811





Total cash and cash equivalents

9,781,217 10,206,538 9,462,118





Interest-earning time deposits

2,430,000 4,275,000 4,520,000





Securities available for sale

77,788,474 74,789,791 73,992,782





Securities held to maturity

11,565,312 11,602,482 12,639,812





Loans held for sale

1,427,550 71,200 409,800





Loans, gross

429,166,850 397,334,479 384,550,364





Allowance for credit losses

(6,595,962) (6,771,171) (5,885,564)





Loans, net

422,570,888 390,563,308 378,664,800





Accrued interest receivable

2,244,388 2,237,407 2,610,719





Premises and equipment

8,512,877 7,907,303 8,002,138





FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000 2,835,000





Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,328,409 12,159,543 11,991,604





Other assets

5,357,208 5,676,203 6,231,375





Total Assets

$ 556,841,323 $ 522,323,775 $ 511,360,148





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 52,914,448 $ 48,168,488 $ 50,734,506





Interest bearing deposits

401,819,546 380,771,626 361,582,411





Borrowed funds

47,000,000 41,000,000 48,500,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,710,981 4,106,965 3,323,250





Total Liabilities

506,444,975 474,047,079 464,140,167





Stockholders' equity

50,396,348 48,276,696 47,219,981





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 556,841,323 $ 522,323,775 $ 511,360,148









































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,730,639 $ 7,225,168 $ 7,082,107

$ 14,955,807 $ 13,812,041 Total interest expense

3,267,904 3,087,649 3,318,155

6,355,553 6,423,497 Net interest income

4,462,735 4,137,519 3,763,952

8,600,254 7,388,544 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

189,000 620,017 100,000

809,017 600,000 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

11,000 - (25,000)

11,000 (25,000) Total provision for credit loss expense

200,000 620,017 75,000

820,017 575,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,262,735 3,517,502 3,688,952

7,780,237 6,813,544















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

163,581 157,638 175,044

321,219 353,714 Interchange fees

199,831 189,909 208,124

389,740 408,142 Loan servicing fees

84,352 116,046 98,161

200,398 207,869 Net gain on sale of loans

105,083 48,032 109,679

153,115 145,703 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

85,181 83,684 83,254

168,865 165,797 Other income

69,926 116,244 540,074

186,170 627,899 Total non-interest income

707,954 711,553 1,214,336

1,419,507 1,909,124















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,710,384 1,646,304 1,637,218

3,356,688 3,277,489 Occupancy

413,228 432,190 363,586

845,418 718,637 Data processing

247,019 379,124 397,025

626,143 835,857 Deposit insurance premiums

77,500 82,500 88,000

160,000 162,000 Professional fees

163,484 134,494 171,275

297,978 275,288 Advertising and marketing fees

86,020 86,048 101,095

172,068 188,775 Correspondent bank charges

28,541 22,615 44,094

51,156 83,690 Other expense

292,324 262,123 332,658

554,447 674,153 Total non-interest expense

3,018,500 3,045,398 3,134,951

6,063,898 6,215,889















Income before income taxes

1,952,189 1,183,657 1,768,337

3,135,846 2,506,779 Income tax expense

311,483 124,696 174,809

436,179 191,061 Net income

$ 1,640,706 $ 1,058,961 $ 1,593,528

$ 2,699,667 $ 2,315,718



















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,380,896 2,379,792 2,401,499

2,380,342 2,403,311 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,380,896 2,379,792 2,401,499

2,380,342 2,403,311 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.69 $ 0.44 $ 0.66

$ 1.13 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.69 $ 0.44 $ 0.66

$ 1.13 $ 0.96 Net interest margin (1)

3.35 % 3.23 % 3.05 %

3.29 % 3.02 % Return on average assets (1)

1.19 % 0.80 % 1.24 %

1.00 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (1)

13.27 % 8.71 % 13.80 %

11.02 % 10.01 % Efficiency ratio

58.38 % 62.80 % 62.97 %

60.52 % 66.85 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,381,216 $ 6,771,171 $ 5,790,301

$ 6,771,171 $ 5,335,305 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - -

- - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- 959,749 -

959,749 - Consumer

34,696 84,138 24,953

118,834 94,678 Gross charge-offs

34,696 1,043,887 24,953

1,078,583 94,678 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- 3,247 -

3,247 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

60,442 30,668 20,216

91,110 44,937 Gross recoveries

60,442 33,915 20,216

94,357 44,937 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(25,746) 1,009,972 4,737

984,226 49,741 Provision for credit losses

189,000 620,017 100,000

809,017 600,000 Balance, end of period

$ 6,595,962 $ 6,381,216 $ 5,885,564

$ 6,595,962 $ 5,885,564















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.02 % 0.99 % 0.00 %

0.47 % 0.03 %



















As of









June 30, March 31, June 30,





Non-performing assets

2025 2025 2024





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 6,230,450 $ 2,636,083 $ 5,222,476





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

2,551,651 2,573,342 524,970





Total non-performing loans

8,782,101 5,209,425 5,747,446





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 8,782,101 $ 5,209,425 $ 5,747,446





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.58 % 0.96 % 1.12 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.05 % 1.24 % 1.49 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

75.11 % 122.49 % 102.40 %





Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.54 % 1.52 % 1.53 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.05 % 9.09 % 9.23 %





Book value per share

$ 21.03 $ 20.57 $ 19.53





Common shares outstanding

2,396,896 2,397,496 2,417,283





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized















