Katahdin Trust Company: Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

HOULTON, Maine, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2025 second-quarter earnings of $2.52 million, or $0.79 per common share. These results represent an increase of $144,000 or 6.1% over the previous quarter, and a 26.1% increase over the second quarter of 2024.

Total assets reached $1.09 billion, an almost $49 million increase over the same period in 2024.

"We are pleased with these results and look to build on them as we continue through 2025," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.087 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
