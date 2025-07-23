Metso Corporation: Metso's Half-Year Report January 1 - June 30, 2025

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on July 23, 2025, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2024, unless otherwise stated.

Second-quarter 2025 in brief

Overall market activity remained at the previous quarter's level

Orders received increased 6% to EUR 1,234 million (EUR 1,162 million); Aggregates +5% and Minerals +7%

Sales were flat at EUR 1,213 million (EUR 1,214 million); Aggregates -3% and Minerals +1%

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 171 million, or 14.1% of sales (EUR 205 million, or 16.9%).

Operating profit was EUR 173 million, or 14.2% of sales (EUR 195 million, or 16.1%)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 147 million (EUR 152 million)

January-June 2025 in brief

Orders received increased 5% to EUR 2,647 million (EUR 2,523 million)

Sales declined 2% to EUR 2,385 million (EUR 2,431 million)

Adjusted EBITA declined 10% to EUR 364 million and was 15.3% of sales (EUR 405 million, or 16.7%)

Operating profit declined to EUR 343 million and was 14.4% of sales (EUR 383 million, or 15.8%)

For continuing operations, earnings per share were EUR 0.26 (EUR 0.31). Earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (EUR 0.30)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 343 million (EUR 309 million)

President and CEO Sami Takaluoma:

Market activity in the second quarter met expectations, and the positive trends observed from the beginning of the year continued in both the minerals and aggregates markets. To date, we have been able to manage the uncertainties related to tariffs and their impact on our business, demonstrating our strong global presence and resilience to evolving circumstances.

Thanks to healthy market activity and a robust quotation pipeline, orders increased by 6 percent year-on-year, or 10 percent in constant currencies, to EUR 1,234 million in the second quarter. The Aggregates segment achieved a 5 percent growth in orders, driven by a 14 percent increase in equipment orders. Both North American and European markets contributed to this growth. The Minerals segment achieved growth of 7 percent, supported by both the equipment and services business. Minerals equipment orders grew by 10 percent, thanks to a strong intake of small and mid-size orders. Services also saw overall healthy customer demand, and orders grew by 5 percent.

Sales are gradually accumulating from the backlog, resulting in flat year-on-year development in the second quarter, with a slight increase in Minerals and a small decline in Aggregates. Our profitability did not reach the levels we reported during the previous periods, as adjusted EBITA margins of the both segments were lower. This was largely due to sales mix and temporarily higher costs. The negative impact of the sales mix was greater than usual due to a decline in services sales. In addition, we successfully implemented a major ERP upgrade go-live, marking a significant milestone in a project, which is expected to deliver substantial long-term benefits. However, to finalize the implementation, we incurred additional costs that had a negative impact on our profitability in the second quarter. Our cash flow from operations remained healthy, amounting to EUR 147 million. We will continue to implement measures to further improve cash generation going forward.

During the second quarter, we agreed on the sale of our Ferrous business to SMS group. The Ferrous business has been reported as discontinued operations. We also advanced initiatives to strengthen our offerings and customer service. At the beginning of April, we completed the acquisition of Swiss Tower Mills Minerals, reinforcing our position as a leading provider of energy-efficient grinding solutions. In early July, we signed an agreement to acquire TL Solution, bolstering our mill lining recycling offerings, and closed the acquisition of a screen business in China. Additionally, we announced the construction of a new service center in Western Canada and a new screening plant in Romania. Both investments will enhance our position and service capabilities close to our customers.

As indicated earlier, we will complete our strategy review in the coming months and present it during the second half of the year. Metso is well-placed to grow and generate value for customers in both the aggregates and minerals markets, and I am confident that our future will be beneficial to all our stakeholders.

Market outlook

Metso expects that the market activity in both Minerals and Aggregates will remain at the current level. Tariff-related turbulence could potentially affect global economic growth and market activity.

In its previously published outlook, Metso expected the market activity in both Minerals and Aggregates to remain at the current level.

According to the company's disclosure policy, Metso's market outlook describes the expected sequential development of market activity, adjusting for seasonality, during the following six-month period using three categories: improve, remain at the current level, or decline.

Key figures

EUR million Q2/2025 Q2/2024 Change % Q1-Q2/2025 Q1-Q2/2024 Change % 2024 Orders received 1,234 1,162 6 2,647 2,523 5 5,140 Orders received by services business 719 701 3 1,517 1,516 0 2,881 % of orders received 58 60 - 57 60 - 56 Order backlog 3,089 3,091 0 3,046 Sales 1,213 1,214 0 2,385 2,431 -2 4,863 Sales by services business 668 690 -3 1,350 1,417 -5 2,824 % of sales 55 57 - 57 58 - 58 Adjusted EBITA 171 205 -16 364 405 -10 804 % of sales 14.1 16.9 - 15.3 16.7 - 16.5 Operating profit 173 195 -12 343 383 -11 727 % of sales 14.2 16.1 - 14.4 15.8 - 15.0 Earnings per share, continuing operations, EUR 0.12 0.16 -25 0.26 0.31 -16 0.59 Cash flow from operations 147 152 -3 343 309 11 576 Gearing, % 53.0 40.6 - 44.9 Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months 1.5 1.1 - 1.3 Personnel at end of period 17,424 17,105 2 16,832



Audiocast and conference call details?

President and CEO Sami Takaluoma and CFO Pasi Kyckling will present the results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors today at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be followedat the company's website. A recording and a transcript will be available on the same webpage after the event has finished.



The teleconference can be accessed by registering on the link below.

https://events.inderes.com/metso/q2-2025/dial-in

The complete Interim Report is available as an attachment to this release.



Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20?484 3253, email: juha.rouhiainen(a)metso.com

Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. metso.com