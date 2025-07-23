Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novedo Holding AB: Q2 2025: Continued cautious market climate

Second quarter (April - June 2025)

  • Net sales decreased by -4.1 percent to SEK 758.0 million (790.8) of which organic growth for comparable units decreased by -7.4 percent (7.5)
  • EBITA decreased to SEK 66.4 million (94.3) and the EBITA margin amounted to 8.8 percent (11.9)
  • EBIT decreased to SEK 51.6 million (79.8)
  • Cash flow from operating activities decreased to SEK -30.4 million (-3.0)


Period (January - June 2025)

  • Net sales decreased by -3.4 percent to SEK 1,406.8 million (1,455.7) of which organic growth for comparable units decreased by -6.8 percent (0.4)
  • EBITA decreased by -38.8 percent to SEK 91.8 million (150.0) and the EBITA margin amounted to 6.5 percent (10.3)
  • EBIT decreased by -48.9 percent to SEK 62.0 million (121.3)
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 42.6 million (36.5)


Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • Novedo calls for an extraordinary general meeting to decide on a directed new issue of convertible bonds

Per-Johan Dahlgren, President & CEO, comments on the first half of 2025:
The first half of 2025 was characterised by a challenging and cautious market climate due to geopolitical uncertainty and weaker economic growth. However, the trend varied among our companies, with differences depending on market, customer base and geographical presence.

Net sales for the first half of the year amounted to SEK 1,406.8 (1,455.7) million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to postponed tenders and project start-ups. EBITA for the first half of the year amounted to SEK 91.8 million (150) with a margin of 6.5 percent (10.3). The cautious market climate resulted in increased price pressure, which had a negative impact on earnings. For the rolling twelve months, EBITA amounted to SEK 246.6 million (286.0), corresponding to a margin of 8.3 percent (10.0). Ongoing work is being carried out in each company to manage costs and capacity. At the same time, the companies are ensuring long-term prospects and opportunities for growth in a stronger market in the future.

My assessment is that the market climate will remain challenging and cautious in 2025, with varying demand depending on the market, customer base and geography. Despite the market situation, we see several positive structural drivers going forward. Public investment, initiatives related to climate change, the need for infrastructure investment and growing demand for regional industrial production contribute to a brighter outlook. My assessment is that all of Novedo's business segments can benefit from these trends in the coming years. Our companies are well equipped to adapt to changing market conditions and are ready to take advantage of a gradually improving business climate.

For more information, please contact:
Per-Johan Dahlgren
President & CEO
per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se
Mobil: +46 (0)705 97 06 44

About Novedo
Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.

This information is information that Novedo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-23 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.