Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) was launched in 2005 and so far, in its two-decade anniversary year, has experienced some important changes.The board has recently announced the appointment of Isaac Thong as AAIF's lead fund manager. Prior to joining Aberdeen, Thong was co-manager of the JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Income Fund. In January 2025, the board announced a range of additional features, which it believes will increase AAIF's appeal to investors: an enhanced dividend policy, an increase in the FY24 fourth interim dividend and the introduction of a three-year continuation vote.

