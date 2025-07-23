The US-based company says its new AeroTherm G2 uses both electric and heat-pump-based heating. It ranges from 189 L to 303 L in capacity. Pennsylvania heating products manufacturer Bradford White Water Heaters has announced a new hybrid electric-heat pump water heater series for residential use. The AeroTherm G2 series comprises three models with a capacity of 189 L, 246L, and 303 L, respectively. "The AeroTherm G2 enables consumers to switch between five different operational modes, including heat pump only, electric only, hybrid standard, hybrid plus, and a vacation mode," the company said in ...

