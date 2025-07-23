Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 11:02 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEM Surgical AG: LEM Surgical Strengthens Leadership With Two Medtech Veteran Executives

Dave Demski to Board of Directors and David Simon to Scientific Advisory Team

BERN, CH / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / LEM Surgical, a developer of next-generation robotic technologies for hard tissue surgery, today announced two key additions to its leadership and advisory teams. Industry veteran Dave Demski has joined the company's Board of Directors, and renowned surgical technology strategist David Simon has joined the Scientific Advisory Team.

Demski brings over two decades of experience in spine innovation and medical robotics. A founding executive of Globus Medical, he played a pivotal role in building one of the most successful spine companies in the world. He led the commercialization of ExcelsiusGPS, the market-leading robotic platform for spine surgery, as President of Emerging Technology. As CEO, Demski guided Globus from $600 million to nearly $1 billion in revenue, growing its market capitalization to over $8 billion.

"I am passionate about the role robotics can play in improving outcomes and becoming the standard of care in spine surgery," said Demski. "While current technologies have delivered meaningful benefits, they represent only the beginning. The Supervised Autonomous Humanoid Robot being developed by Yossi and the team at LEM Surgical is truly transformational. I'm honored to help bring this technology to life."

Joining the Scientific Advisory Board, David Simon brings 25+ years of global leadership at Medtronic, where he spearheaded the development and integration of enabling technologies in cranial and spinal surgery-including navigation, robotics, imaging, and data analytics. His expertise spans engineering, technology management, business development, and strategic planning.

"The first wave of hard-tissue robotics has hit a ceiling due to legacy design choices and outdated architectures," said Simon. "LEM Surgical is pushing beyond those limits with a fundamentally new approach-enabling higher functionality, automation, and clinical value. I'm excited to contribute to a company redefining what robotic surgery can achieve."

"Dave and David have been beacons of vision and technological innovation for decades, and we feel proud and honored to have them join us to help crystalize our mission to improve health and well-being by advancing the field of robotic surgery," said Yossi Bar, CEO and Founder of LEM Surgical.

LEM Surgical is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, with U.S. commercial operations based in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on advancing robotic systems that elevate standards of care in spine and other hard tissue procedures. The company's flagship platform, the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System, is distributed through its U.S. subsidiary, LEM Surgical Inc.

For more information, visit www.lemsurgical.com
Media Contact:communications@lemsurgical.com



.

SOURCE: LEM Surgical AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lem-surgical-strengthens-leadership-with-two-medtech-veteran-executiv-1047349

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
