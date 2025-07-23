Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Acquires Metrics Money Management

Welcoming Dennis Campbell and his clients to the Centurion team.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Metrics Money Management, LLC. The acquisition brings together two firms that share a strong commitment to integrity and prioritizing their clients' interests.

"I believe I have found the right firm in Centurion Wealth Management. I have been impressed with the professionalism of the partners and staff. It is a fiduciary firm that offers a team-based approach and the infrastructure to support clients now and in the years ahead. - Dennis Campbell, 7/21/2025

Dennis Campbell, Founder of Metrics Money Management, has joined Centurion Wealth Management. Clients of Metrics Money Management will now have access to the expanded resources of Centurion, including dedicated financial planning and client service teams that work alongside the advisors. With the recent growth of Centurion's tax department, clients can also benefit from enhanced tax planning options designed to fit their unique situations. These teams work together to deliver personalized service based on each client's goals and circumstances.

"Following a few years of conversations with Dennis, we are thrilled to welcome him and his clients to Centurion," said Sterling Neblett, CEO and Co-Founder of Centurion. "This marks a meaningful milestone and a positive step forward for all parties." (7/21/2025)

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is excited to welcome the clients of Metrics Money Management and help them navigate their financial journey.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients navigate financial decisions and plan for the future.

