The International Renewable Energy Agency's latest report finds little change in the global average levelized cost of electricity for utility-scale solar plants year-on-year, while the global average total installed cost of utility-scale solar projects fell by 11%. The globalized weighted average levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of utility-scale solar plants stood at $0. 043/kWh in 2024, according to the latest report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The result is a 0. 6% increase year-on-year, compared to a 12% decrease in the global weighted solar LCOE between 2022 ...

