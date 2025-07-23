Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
23.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
BizClik Media: BizClik Unveils New Brand Identity for Sustainability LIVE, Launching March 2026 at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

The rebrand brings Sustainability LIVE into full alignment with Sustainability Magazine, strengthening one of the world's leading platforms for sustainability leadership, innovation, and impact.

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B digital media and events company, has revealed a refreshed brand identity for Sustainability LIVE. The new look will launch in March 2026 at the flagship event Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, happening in London.

New Logo for Sustainability LIVE, Sustainability Magazine's Global Event

The rebrand unifies Sustainability LIVE with its founding platform, Sustainability Magazine, creating a single, cohesive identity across both brands.

While the magazine has always hosted the event, this updated visual system makes that relationship explicit, enhancing brand recognition and streamlining the experience for audiences, sponsors, and partners alike.

"This rebrand is about connection," said Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik.

"Sustainability LIVE and Sustainability Magazine have always shared the same mission. From March 2026, they'll share the same look and feel, and become a single, recognisable brand that's built for the future."

A Unified Brand for a Global Sustainability Community

Since its launch, Sustainability LIVE has grown into a trusted global platform for sustainability leaders, C-suite executives, and purpose-driven businesses.

The new visual identity strengthens the connection between BizClik's award-winning events and the editorial authority of Sustainability Magazine, offering a more consistent and recognisable brand across digital and in-person touchpoints.

When Will the New Branding Appear?

The refreshed identity will officially debut at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, taking place on 4 - 5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, London. It will then roll out across all future Sustainability LIVE events, marketing, and digital assets.

The upcoming Sustainability LIVE London event, scheduled for 9 - 10 September 2025, will proceed under the existing branding. The rebrand does not affect event programming or partnerships for the 2025 calendar.

What's Next for Sustainability LIVE?

2026 will mark a significant expansion of the Sustainability LIVE brand, with new global events and deeper integration into Sustainability Magazine's editorial coverage.

From in-person summits to whitepapers, webinars, Sustainability TV, and podcasts, BizClik will continue to connect sustainability leaders with insight-driven platforms that inspire action and amplify impact.

Get your Sustainability LIVE tickets here.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global platform by Sustainability Magazine which connects the world's most influential voices in climate action, ESG, sustainable business, and innovation. Through live events, multimedia content, and thought leadership, Sustainability LIVE drives forward the ideas and actions shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company. It delivers results-driven content, world-class events, and strategic marketing solutions. Its leading platforms, including Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, reach executive audiences across industries, helping businesses drive impact and growth.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Subscribe to Sustainability Magazine here.

Media Contacts

Alice Page
Commercial Promotions & Communications Director, BizClik
alice.page@bizclikmedia.com

Beckie Jordan
Events Media Director, BizClik
rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736046/Sustainability_LIVE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-unveils-new-brand-identity-for-sustainability-live-launching-march-2026-at-sustainability-live-net-zero-302511812.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
