Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voiceflex partners with iPNetix to bolster its UCaaS professional services offering

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading unified communications provider, Voiceflex, has teamed up with iPNetix - experts in IP solutions and support - to strengthen the delivery of its UCaaS application, Voiceflex Flow.

iPNetix Logo

Voiceflex Flow is a full and flexible UCaaS platform delivering all voice and collaboration from one single platform.

iPNetix will provide scalable support solutions, ranging from installation-only services to full-service wraparound packages, ensuring Voiceflex Flow partners and their customers receive best-in-class implementation and ongoing assistance.

Kevin Boyer, Managing Director at iPNetix said: "Through our channel partner network across various sectors, we deliver unparalleled professional services and support, 24/7, to businesses across the globe.

"This strategic partnership with Voiceflex will strengthen the delivery of its UCaaS application by expanding support and installation capabilities through our expert service teams."

Paul Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at Voiceflex, said: "With a growing number of partners actively selling Voiceflex Flow, we were on the lookout for a trusted, channel-only professional services company to partner with.

"With iPNetix on board, we're better positioned to address direct customer requests for professional installation and support, while also broadening our reach and enhancing success across the channel."

About Voiceflex

Voiceflex is a leading provider transitioning from a pure Telco to Techco delivering voice enablement services to the Channel. Our portfolio includes UCaaS, CCaaS, SBCaaS, Ai Meeting, Ai Conversational IVR, WhatsApp Business, and more designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Voiceflex continues to drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

For more information about Voiceflex or to become a Voiceflex partner, please visit www.voiceflex.com or contact sales@voiceflex.com

About iPNetix

iPNetix is a UK-based channel-only delivering fully managed, cost-effective, and scalable communications and support solutions. Whether it's full delivery service, design and implementation, project management or its comprehensive support desk, iPNetix services transform how end-user customers connect and collaborate.

For more information about iPNetix please visit https://www.ipnetix.com or contact us on info@ipnetix.com

Media contact:

Rachel Preston

rpreston@ipnetix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736628/IPNetix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voiceflex-partners-with-ipnetix-to-bolster-its-ucaas-professional-services-offering-302511829.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.