Voiceflex partners with iPNetix to bolster its UCaaS professional services offering

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading unified communications provider, Voiceflex, has teamed up with iPNetix - experts in IP solutions and support - to strengthen the delivery of its UCaaS application, Voiceflex Flow.

Voiceflex Flow is a full and flexible UCaaS platform delivering all voice and collaboration from one single platform.

iPNetix will provide scalable support solutions, ranging from installation-only services to full-service wraparound packages, ensuring Voiceflex Flow partners and their customers receive best-in-class implementation and ongoing assistance.

Kevin Boyer, Managing Director at iPNetix said: "Through our channel partner network across various sectors, we deliver unparalleled professional services and support, 24/7, to businesses across the globe.

"This strategic partnership with Voiceflex will strengthen the delivery of its UCaaS application by expanding support and installation capabilities through our expert service teams."

Paul Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at Voiceflex, said: "With a growing number of partners actively selling Voiceflex Flow, we were on the lookout for a trusted, channel-only professional services company to partner with.

"With iPNetix on board, we're better positioned to address direct customer requests for professional installation and support, while also broadening our reach and enhancing success across the channel."

Voiceflex is a leading provider transitioning from a pure Telco to Techco delivering voice enablement services to the Channel. Our portfolio includes UCaaS, CCaaS, SBCaaS, Ai Meeting, Ai Conversational IVR, WhatsApp Business, and more designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Voiceflex continues to drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

iPNetix is a UK-based channel-only delivering fully managed, cost-effective, and scalable communications and support solutions. Whether it's full delivery service, design and implementation, project management or its comprehensive support desk, iPNetix services transform how end-user customers connect and collaborate.

