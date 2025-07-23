Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
23.07.2025 11:23 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ODIOT SA: First Trading Day of Consolidated ODIOT S.A. Shares (MLDOT - FR0014010DV3)

First Trading Day of Consolidated ODIOT S.A. Shares (MLDOT - FR0014010DV3)

Paris, July 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the completion, in accordance with the schedule announced on June 6, 2025, of the consolidation of its share capital at a ratio of 1 new share for every 100 old shares, and the start, as of today, of trading in the consolidated shares.

This consolidation allows ODIOT S.A. to regain a stock price more in line with the standards of companies operating in the luxury sector and with investor expectations, while aiming to reduce the stock's volatility.

The main features are as follows:

  • Number of shares resulting from the consolidation:: 222 672
  • ISIN code of the new consolidated shares: FR0014010DV3
  • Ticker symbol of the new consolidated shares: MLDOT

Any shareholder who could not obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of 100 will be compensated for their remaining fractional shares within 30 days from today by their financial intermediary.

All operations related to the consolidation will take place via Euronext Paris.

Transaction Schedule :

TransactionDate
Start of the sale and compensation period for fractional shares by financial intermediariesJuly 23, 2025
Delisting of old sharesJuly 23, 2025
First listing of the consolidated sharesJuly 23, 2025
Record date for delivery of consolidated sharesJuly 24, 2025
Delivery date of new sharesJuly 25, 2025
End of the sale and compensation period for fractional shares by financial intermediariesAugust 21, 2025

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT.FR) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m25rlZRqaGeblnBtk5xml2Vkl2ZplZKVaGiWmWlxZJuYmJ6WyG+WmpWXZnJklm5m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93190-20250723_pr_odiotsa_regroupement_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
