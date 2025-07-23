ODIOT SA: First Trading Day of Consolidated ODIOT S.A. Shares (MLDOT - FR0014010DV3)

First Trading Day of Consolidated ODIOT S.A. Shares (MLDOT - FR0014010DV3)
Paris, July 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.
ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the completion, in accordance with the schedule announced on June 6, 2025, of the consolidation of its share capital at a ratio of 1 new share for every 100 old shares, and the start, as of today, of trading in the consolidated shares.
This consolidation allows ODIOT S.A. to regain a stock price more in line with the standards of companies operating in the luxury sector and with investor expectations, while aiming to reduce the stock's volatility.
The main features are as follows:
- Number of shares resulting from the consolidation:: 222 672
- ISIN code of the new consolidated shares: FR0014010DV3
- Ticker symbol of the new consolidated shares: MLDOT
Any shareholder who could not obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of 100 will be compensated for their remaining fractional shares within 30 days from today by their financial intermediary.
All operations related to the consolidation will take place via Euronext Paris.
Transaction Schedule :
|Transaction
|Date
|Start of the sale and compensation period for fractional shares by financial intermediaries
|July 23, 2025
|Delisting of old shares
|July 23, 2025
|First listing of the consolidated shares
|July 23, 2025
|Record date for delivery of consolidated shares
|July 24, 2025
|Delivery date of new shares
|July 25, 2025
|End of the sale and compensation period for fractional shares by financial intermediaries
|August 21, 2025
About ODIOT SA
ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.
Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com
Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr
ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT.FR) www.odiotholding.com
