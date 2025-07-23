MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MSC Wellness Builders and Tellus Ecolution Launch Fire Relief Initiative To Rebuild Safer, Fire-Resistant Homes Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / MSC Wellness Builders, a joint venture between MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) and sustainable building innovator Tellus Ecolution, has announced an emergency recovery initiative aimed at families and communities affected by the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles County. In partnership with Isotex, Europe's leading manufacturer of wood-cement blocks, the initiative will deliver some of the world's most fire-resistant, eco-conscious, and cost-effective construction solutions to support safe and sustainable rebuilding.

At the core of the program is Isotex's revolutionary wood-cement block technology, tested without any finishings or plastering, and certified REI120 (two hours) of direct fire exposure. Once concrete is poured, the fire protection can withstand 4 to 6 additional hours. Floor slabs made from Isotex offer REI 240 certification (four hours)-a critical benchmark for communities facing increasingly intense fire events.

"This initiative is about building for survival as much as sustainability," said Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "With climate disasters growing more frequent and more destructive, MSC Wellness Builders is proud to offer not just materials-but peace of mind, affordability, and long-term protection."

As part of this program, MSC Wellness Builders in conjunction with Isotex, will offer significantly reduced pricing for eligible rebuilding projects in designated fire zones, and provide a like-for-like complimentary architectural, engineering, and interior design services for homeowners and developers working through MSC Wellness Builders.

"For today's building professionals, Isotex is more than a product-it's a performance system that delivers safety, sustainability, and long-term cost savings," said Daniel Ferreira, Founder and Partner at Tellus Ecolution and Director of MSC Wellness Builders. "From wildfires in the West to hurricanes and flooding in the South, we're seeing just how critical resilient building materials have become. With Isotex and our full suite of wellness-driven products, we're giving the industry the tools it needs to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities."

Isotex materials also offers tested and certified anti-seismic reinforcement, acoustic and thermal insulation, mold and pest resistance, and a low ecological footprint-making them an ideal solution for holistic, climate-resilient construction. With over 400,000 structures built globally using the Isotex system, the technology has proven its durability across multiple continents and decades.

"This is not theory-it's proven performance," said Loris Chinello, CEO of Isotex Global. "Our fire resistance ratings-up to REI 240-are among the highest in the world. When communities face increasing wildfire threats, we're proud to stand alongside MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., Tellus Ecolution, and MSC Wellness Builders to deliver the safest, most resilient building solutions available."

"We've spent decades developing and refining Isotex products to meet the most demanding international standards," said Christian Chinello, Director of International Marketing for Isotex. "The opportunity to bring this innovation to a region like Los Angeles-where the need is urgent and the stakes are high-is incredibly meaningful. We are honored to contribute to a rebuilding effort that prioritizes safety, sustainability, and long-term resilience."

MSC Wellness Builders is also actively exploring partnerships with city officials, nonprofit organizations, and insurance providers to expand access to eligible homeowners and streamline funding for fire zone rebuilds.

About MSC Wellness Builders

MSC Wellness Builders is a mission-driven development division under MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., focused on fire-resistant, wellness-centered construction. By integrating advanced materials and strategic partnerships, the company creates safe, sustainable, and scalable housing solutions across the U.S.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce and the recently launched Perfect 10 mattress & furniture brand, in partnership with Bo Derek.

A pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. empowers entrepreneurs by offering high-growth, low-cost business models that drive rapid revenue generation. Through strategic partnerships and world-class marketing, the company enables business owners to maximize profitability and long-term success.

About Tellus Ecolution

Tellus Ecolution specializes in sustainable, wellness-driven construction technologies that support environmental responsibility, building health, and inhabitant well-being. Offering a curated hub of certified, industry-leading solutions-including European leaders like Isotex, OLTREMATERIA®, Glassfer, and Advance BioSense-Tellus Ecolution empowers the construction sector to build stronger, safer, and healthier spaces for the future.

About Isotex

Headquartered in Italy and trusted in over 40 countries, Isotex is the global leader in mineralized wood-cement block and slab construction systems. Its certified materials offer class-leading performance in fire resistance (up to REI 240), anti-seismic engineering, thermal and acoustic insulation, and long-term environmental sustainability. With over 400,000 projects completed, Isotex is redefining what's possible in resilient, eco-conscious building.

