Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rare Earth Element processing and supply chain expert Alastair Neill and capital markets specialist Steve Stakiw to its advisory board.

Alastair Neill, P.Eng., MBA

Mr. Neill has over 30 years of experience in rare earth material engineering, separation, processing, and sales to global markets. He holds a degree in Materials Engineering from Western University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University. His work in sourcing rare earth materials to and from China and managing joint ventures with Asian partners has made him a sought-after expert in the industry. He is currently a director for the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) in Canada, and a director for Neoterrex Corporation (TSXV: NTX) and Nuinsco (NWI.CN). His experience also includes serving as Director of Business Development for Rare Earth Salts Separations and Refining, as Director at IBC Advanced Alloys (TSXV: IB) and Executive Vice President at Dacha Strategic Metals (formerly TSXV: DSM).

Mr. Neill commented, "I'm excited to join Volta Metals at such a pivotal time in the development of North America's critical mineral supply chain. Volta's Springer Project is one of the most promising rare earth and gallium assets I've seen in Canada - with excellent infrastructure, strategic location, and the right metals for today's technology-driven world. The combination of rare earths and gallium is exceptionally rare, positioning Volta to play a key role in supplying the materials essential for electrification, defense, and clean energy. With China currently producing approximately 98% of the world's gallium, it's never been more important to establish secure, domestic sources. I look forward to supporting the team as they advance these high-potential assets in Ontario."

Steve Stakiw

Mr. Stakiw is an experienced mining executive and geologist with over 30 years in the mining sector, specializing in capital markets. He was recently CEO of Element 29 Resources (TSXV: ECU) and Senior Vice President at New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG). Prior to that, he was Vice President of Investor Relations and part of the original team that successfully grew Trevali Mining Corp. from an exploration-stage company, through development, into a mid-tier base metal producer with four operating mines on three continents and over a $1-billion market capitalization. He has helped build and strengthen marketing programs and expand both retail and institutional investor networks.

Mr. Stakiw added, "I'm pleased to join Volta Metals in an advisory role as it continues to advance its position in the critical minerals sector. The acquisition of the Springer Rare Earth and Gallium Deposit and planned technical programs offer a compelling opportunity to unlock substantial value from this advanced rare earth project and its high-grade gallium potential."

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO of Volta, added, "We are very pleased to welcome Alastair Neill and Steve Stakiw as strategic advisors to Volta. Alastair's decades of rare earth experience - spanning engineering, separation, processing, and global marketing - will be instrumental as we advance our critical minerals portfolio in Ontario. His deep understanding of sourcing and refining rare earths, especially in relation to Asia and China, aligns perfectly with our vision to develop secure, domestic supply chains. Steve's experience and network will help us take Volta to the next level and develop our critical mineral projects further. With their guidance, we are well-positioned to unlock the full potential of our Springer Rare Earth and Gallium Project and our broader Ontario-based assets, including the Aki Project. Our team's insights will be a major asset as we build Canada's next-generation critical mineral company."

Grant of Stock Options, DSUs, and RSUs

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,625,000 incentive options to its directors, officers, consultants, and advisors of the Company, 700,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the officers, and 550,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to the directors, subject to CSE approval. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant. The options vest 1/3 immediately and 1/3 annually thereafter. All options expire on July 22, 2030. The 700,000 RSUs will vest 1/3 annually starting after one year.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on rare earth elements, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific mining and mineral exploration districts. To learn more about Volta, its Springer REE & Ga and Aki critical minerals projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

