Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Minerals Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to present an updated exploration model for its 100% owned Sombrero Butte project. The model integrates data from the 2024 geophysical and mapping programs, petrographic, mineralogical, geochronological and alteration studies, whole rock and trace element geochemistry, SWIR and high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys, and available public data. The use of trace element ratios and zircon geochemistry was used to distinguish between prospective (fertile) and non-prospective intrusive phases of the Copper Creek granodiorite.

Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO of Copper Fox commented: "The data compilation and updating the exploration model, provides the opportunity to prepare a Plan of Operations to conduct an exploratory drill program to test the large porphyry target located in the center of the project. The exploration model suggests a "near surface" highly evolved porphyry copper-molybdenum system exhibiting supergene enrichment of the copper mineralization and several episodes of high temperature hydrothermal fluids located in the same structural setting as the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit to the north."

Faraday Copper's Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit and Copper Fox's Sombrero Butte project are in the historically productive Copper Creek-Bunker Hill mining district, which contains breccia-pipe-hosted and porphyry-style copper mineralization, The Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit is located approximately three kilometers north of the Sombrero Butte project, Figure-1.

Figure-1: Project location map (looking west) showing other porphyry copper deposits in relation to the exploration target and chargeability anomaly on the Sombrero Butte project.

Summary

The updated exploration model supports the presence of a large, highly evolved porphyry copper system overlain by a relatively thin veneer of phyllic-altered andesitic volcanics and volcaniclastic sediments of the Glory Hole formation. The Copper Creek intrusive exhibits a diorite to granodiorite evolutionary trend consistent with other porphyry copper deposits in Arizona with SiO2 contents ranging between 52 to 70% SiO2 consisting primarily of porphyritic and non-porphyritic phases of hornblende-biotite granodiorite and biotite granodiorite with lesser amounts of quartz diorite, quartz monzonite and quartz syenite.

The "near surface" porphyry copper target is characterized by quartz vein hosted copper-molybdenum mineralization that exhibits a strong spatial correlation to a central zone of potassic alteration and laterally widespread thermal metamorphism and phyllic alteration of the Glory Hole volcanics. The zone of potassic alteration hosts areas of quartz-magnetite, and magnetite veining (indicative of early potassic alteration) and prospective hypersaline fluid inclusions (liquid+vapor+daughter minerals) typically observed in the epizonal portion of porphyry copper deposits underlain by a coincident strong positive chargeability anomaly hosted in the Laramide age Copper Creek intrusive (Pb/U zircon ages of 62.97+/-0.01 Ma and 63.08+/-0.01 Ma.) and overlying Glory Hole volcanics, Figure-2.

Figure-2: Schematic section (looking north-northwest) showing the Updated Exploration Model for the Sombrero Butte Project. The depth of reliable exploration for the 2024 geophysical survey is limited to 600m below surface. The anomalous chargeability and low resistivity signatures extend to depth below the 600m depth.

The updated exploration model highlights the following features typically seen in Laramide porphyry copper deposits in Arizona.

The southern extension of the Copper Creek granodiorite consists primarily of porphyritic and non-porphyritic hornblende-biotite granodiorite and biotite granodiorite.

The porphyry copper target and underlying 3,200 meter (m) long by 1,300m wide chargeability anomaly (>25 mrad) occupies the same structural setting as the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit.

A central potassic zone surrounded by widespread phyllic (the Limonite zone; oxidized quartz-pyrite-sericite veinlets) and lesser amounts of distal advanced argillic, propylitic and tourmaline alteration.

Hypogene enrichment (i.e. bornite rimming chalcopyrite) of copper mineralization and magnetite rimming pyrite indicating several superimposed high temperature hydrothermal events.

Hypersaline fluid inclusions with liquid+ vapor + solid phases of halite, hematite, chalcopyrite and anhydrite typically observed in epizonal portions of porphyry copper deposits.

Multiple (120) breccia pipes including magmatic hydrothermal breccia containing high grade copper +/- molybdenum-gold-silver mineralization.

Thermal metamorphism of the Glory Hole volcanics suggesting a relatively thin cover of Glory Hole volcanics overlying the Copper Creek granodiorite intrusive.

General Geology

The geology of the Sombrero Butte project consists of Precambrian age Pinal Schist, Laramide age Glory Hole volcanics and Copper Creek granodiorite and the Miocene age Galiuro volcanics, Figure-3.

Figure-3: General geology of the Sombrero Butte project and section line for the updated exploration model. The red line on the map shows line of section for the exploration model shown in Figure-2.

Structural Setting

The Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit is located between the Holy Joe fault and the Blind Thrust fault. Modelling of high-resolution magnetic data delineated several north-northwest trending, west dipping (55 to 65), regional scale magnetic features, three of which exhibit a strong correlation to the Range Front fault, the Blind Thrust fault and the Holy Joe fault. The porphyry exploration target and chargeability anomaly occupy the same structural setting on the Sombrero Butte project, Figure-4.

Figure-4: Structural setting of the chargeability anomaly and interpreted regional faults underlying the Sombrero Butte project.

Petrographic/Mineralogical Studies

These studies identified the following mineralogical and alteration features indicative of a porphyry copper system.

Widespread potassic (K-spar) alteration and quartz-chalcopyrite-bornite veins associated with the K-spar alteration.

Hypogene enrichment evidenced by bornite encroaching inward on core zones of chalcopyrite.

Sulfide mineralization postdates the thermal metamorphism of the Glory Hole Volcanics.

Samples where the paragenetic sequence shows later stage magnetite rimming and replacing pyrite, an unusual pattern, in that porphyry-related hydrothermal systems generally evolve from a low oxidation-low sulfidation state to high oxidation and sulfidation states.

Fluid Inclusion Studies

Fluid-inclusions in porphyry copper deposits are considered to be indicative of epizonal intrusions which are the most favorable parents for porphyry copper mineralization and provide direct information about the hydrothermal fluids that transport metals and form deposits. The fluid inclusions identified at Sombrero Butte are a) vapor, b) liquid+vapor and c) liquid+vapor+daughter minerals. The presence of hypersaline inclusions (liquid+ vapor+ daughter minerals) suggests the intrusive source achieved saturation and phase separation (i.e. "boiling") into a vapor-rich phase and a high salinity brine phase. The locations of samples from the Sombrero Butte project with hypersaline fluid inclusions are shown in Figure-5.

Figure-5: Distribution of samples used in fluid inclusion studies showing locations of samples with Hypersaline fluid inclusions. Hypersaline fluid inclusions are restricted to the various phases of the Copper Creek granodiorite.

Breccia Systems

Five different styles of breccias occur within the porphyry target at Sombrero Butte. These mineralized and non-mineralized breccias occur as vertically dipping pipes exhibiting different textural, geochemical associations, alteration patterns, degrees of leaching, and weak to intense argillic alteration. The Breccia pipes at the northwest end of the project occur within an 800m by 800m area within potassic and phyllic altered porphyritic and non-porphyritic hornblende-biotite granodiorite, biotite granodiorite and Glory Hole volcanics. Several of these breccia pipes were tested by diamond drilling between 2006-2008. Selected weighted average grade for mineralized intervals from these breccias are shown in Table-1.

Table-1: Selected weighted average grades from 2006-2008 diamond drilling at Sombrero Butte as reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Sombrero Butte Project, Pinal County, Arizona, USA, dated May 12, 2010, prepared by Rodney A. Blakestad, J.D., C.P.G.

Breccia DDH ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Magna SB-02 280 368 88 0.663 0.012 0.009 0.561 Campstool SB-03 430 492 62 0.566 0 0.044 0.100 Sunset SB-05 10 40 30 3.570 0.001 0.005 4.050 Audacious SB-14 0 86 86 1.158 0.001 0.007 0.412 Magna SB-23 276 358 82 0.815 0.003 0.020 0.485 Magna SB-23 446 506 60 1.010 0.022 0.067 3.015 Victors SB-33 4 26 22 1.562 0.004 0.124 5.509

Note: The intervals in the above table are based on drill core lengths and do not represent true thickness of the mineralized intervals.

Analytical Procedures

Age dating (U/Pb zircon, based on 12 determinations) of samples was performed by the Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research located in Vancouver, British Columbia (CA-TIMS U-Pb isotopic data). Whole rock and trace element sample preparation and analytical results were completed by ALS Canada Ltd at its facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia. Sample analyses utilized ALS's codes ME-MS61L for trace elements, MS61L-REE for Rare Earth elements and ME-ICP for Whole Rock element analyses. Historical analytical results from the 2006-2008 drilling preformed by Bell Copper were generated by Activation Laboratories using Instrumental Neutron Activation Analyses ("INAA") and Inductively Coupled Plasma mass spectrometry ("ICP") analytical techniques. Both Bell Copper and Activation Laboratories employed various standards and blanks in their respective QA/QC programs. Vancouver Petrographics located in Langley, British Columbia, prepared the thin sections, completed cobaltinitrite staining of cut block and provided petrographic descriptions of the thin sections.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

